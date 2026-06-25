Golden State Warriors Sign Elite Scoring Forward After NBA Draft

On Wednesday night, Graham Ike did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The former Gonzaga star is coming off a year where he averaged 19.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 56.3% from the field and 33.8% from three-point range in 31 games.

Golden State Warriors Sign Elite Scoring Forward

After the draft, Gonzaga Basketball announced that Ike had signed a deal with the Golden State Warriors.

Before three seasons at Gonzaga, Ike had spent the first two years of his college basketball career with Wyoming.

Outside of his freshman year, he never averaged less than 16.5 points per contest in a season.

Social Media Reacts To Signing

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

@WarriorsLatam_ (translated to English): “Graham Ike signed a contract with the Warriors to play in the Summer League and Training Camp. • Power forward. • 6’9″ (2.06 meters). • 23 years old (24 in August). According to the @NBA scout, Ike is a strong interior presence in the paint with the ability to score at high efficiency and rebound. He averaged 19.9 points and 8.0 rebounds in his last season at Gonzaga. Welcome, Graham💙💛”

Theo Lawson: “Gonzaga’s Graham Ike reportedly lands an undrafted free agent deal with the Golden State Warriors. Unclear what the nature of Ike’s deal is. GU coach Mark Few has a longstanding relationship with the Warriors’ Steve Kerr from their time together at USA Basketball.”

@SKarrG0: “Maybe the most underrated part of Graham Ike’s game at Gonzaga was his screening ability. Uses size and physicality really well combined with angles. If there’s one thing you can do to find a way onto the back end of the Warriors roster, it’s being a really good, smart screener”

@AndyPattonCBB: “Unclear what kind of contract this is, but wouldn’t be surprised if Ike landed a two-way with the Warriors. Either way, great landing spot for the big man!”

@Ary_Report: “The Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with undrafted free agent Graham Ike out of Gonzaga, his agent Fess Irvin tells @TheConsensusNBA. Ike measured 6-foot-9¾ with a 7-foot-5 wingspan and 9-foot-2 standing reach, bringing size, physicality and interior presence.”

The Warriors will play their first Summer League game on July 3.