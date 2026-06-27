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Golden State Warriors Sign NBA Player Who Had A Triple-Double Last Season

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OAKLAND, CA - MAY 31: Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors addresses the media before in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at ORACLE Arena on May 31, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Lachlan Olbrich is coming off his rookie season in the NBA.

He averaged 2.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field in 37 games for the Chicago Bulls.

Golden State Warriors Sign Former Bulls Player

GettyLachlan Olbrich #47 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during the second half against the Orlando Magic at the United Center on April 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

This week, Olgun Uluc of ESPN reported the news that Olbrich is signing with the Golden State Warriors for NBA Summer League (h/t Joey Akeley of Golden State Warriors OnSI).

Uluc wrote:Lachlan Olbrich will play for the Golden State Warriors in the 2026 NBA Summer League, sources told ESPN. The 6’8 F/C was with the Chicago Bulls last season as a two-way player, highlighted by posting a triple-double late in the regular season vs DAL.”

On April 12, the 22-year-old had 10 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists while shooting 4/7 from the field in 31 minutes.

He will be an interesting player for Warriors fans to watch at NBA Summer League.

Social Media Reacts

GettyBam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat drives against Lachlan Olbrich #47 of the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on January 31, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

Will Gottlieb: “Olbrich no longer with the Bulls”

@boomersfandom: “Draymond Green’s replacement ⌛️⏳”

@AUSSIESinNCAAB: “Former UC Riverside Center Lachy Olbrich to suit up for the Warriors in Summer League”

GettyLachlan Olbrich of the Hawks warms up ahead of game five of the NBL Grand Final Series between Illawarra Hawks and Melbourne United at WIN Entertainment Centre, on March 23, 2025, in Wollongong, Australia.

@adog00youtube: “Awh man really liked him with us last szn. Hope he gets a better opportunity in the Bay”

@ChiBullsUK: “Disappointed to see the Bulls move on from Lachlan. His defensive acumen stood out, and he brought a level of intelligence and consistency that would have been valuable moving forward. Best of luck @lachlan_olbrich.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Golden State Warriors Sign NBA Player Who Had A Triple-Double Last Season

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