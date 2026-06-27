Golden State Warriors Sign NBA Player Who Had A Triple-Double Last Season

Lachlan Olbrich is coming off his rookie season in the NBA.

He averaged 2.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field in 37 games for the Chicago Bulls.

Golden State Warriors Sign Former Bulls Player

This week, Olgun Uluc of ESPN reported the news that Olbrich is signing with the Golden State Warriors for NBA Summer League (h/t Joey Akeley of Golden State Warriors OnSI).

Uluc wrote: “Lachlan Olbrich will play for the Golden State Warriors in the 2026 NBA Summer League, sources told ESPN. The 6’8 F/C was with the Chicago Bulls last season as a two-way player, highlighted by posting a triple-double late in the regular season vs DAL.”

On April 12, the 22-year-old had 10 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists while shooting 4/7 from the field in 31 minutes.

He will be an interesting player for Warriors fans to watch at NBA Summer League.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

Will Gottlieb: “Olbrich no longer with the Bulls”

@boomersfandom: “Draymond Green’s replacement ⌛️⏳”

@AUSSIESinNCAAB: “Former UC Riverside Center Lachy Olbrich to suit up for the Warriors in Summer League”

@adog00youtube: “Awh man really liked him with us last szn. Hope he gets a better opportunity in the Bay”

@ChiBullsUK: “Disappointed to see the Bulls move on from Lachlan. His defensive acumen stood out, and he brought a level of intelligence and consistency that would have been valuable moving forward. Best of luck @lachlan_olbrich.”