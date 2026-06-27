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Golden State Warriors Sign 24-Year-Old Guard After NBA Draft

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 17: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament game against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Reese Dixon-Waters did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

He is coming off a season where he had averages of 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 35.6% from three-point range in 32 games for San Diego State.

Golden State Warriors Sign 24-Year-Old Guard

GettyReese Dixon-Waters #39 of the San Diego State Aztecs looks on in the second half of a Players Era Championship basketball tournament game against the Oregon Ducks at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After the draft, @AgentGoodwin of ESM announced the news that Dixon-Waters is signing with the Golden State Warriors (h/t Vince Wolfram of The College Sports Company).

@AgentGoodwin wrote: “ESM sharp shooter “Reese Dixon-Waters” has earned the opportunity to play NBA Summer League with the Golden State Warriors. He will be playing in Sacramento’s California Classic July 4-6..”

GettyReese Dixon-Waters #39 of the San Diego State Aztecs drives to the basket against Yaxel Lendeborg #23 of the Michigan Wolverines during the second half of a Players Era Championship basketball tournament game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before San Diego State, the 24-year-old spent the first three of his five seasons of college basketball at USC.

His play at Summer League will be worth watching for Warriors fans.

NBA teams have been utilizing their G League affiliates to develop talent more than ever in recent years (and Dixon-Waters could be a candidate to join the franchise).

Social Media Reacts To Signing

GettyMiles Heide #40 and Tae Simmons #8 celebrate with Reese Dixon-Waters #39 of the San Diego State Aztecs as Dixon-Waters is interviewed after their team’s 97-80 victory over the Oregon Ducks during a Players Era Championship basketball tournament game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 25, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Bill O’Rear: “Good luck to former San Diego State shooting guard Reese Dixon Waters on the chance to play for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Summer League session in Sacramento in July.”

Jon Schaeffer: “Excited to hopefully watch Nick Boyd and Reese Dixon-Waters on the floor together while playing for the Warriors’ Summer League team. Of course they were teammates in 2024-25 but never got to play together in a game because Reese ended up missing the season with a foot injury.”

@rosskre: “Great stuff.Reese can really shoot the ball and also defends hard the entire possession while taking no play for granted”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Golden State Warriors Sign 24-Year-Old Guard After NBA Draft

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