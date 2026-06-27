Golden State Warriors Sign 24-Year-Old Guard After NBA Draft

On Wednesday, Reese Dixon-Waters did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

He is coming off a season where he had averages of 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 35.6% from three-point range in 32 games for San Diego State.

Golden State Warriors Sign 24-Year-Old Guard

After the draft, @AgentGoodwin of ESM announced the news that Dixon-Waters is signing with the Golden State Warriors (h/t Vince Wolfram of The College Sports Company).

@AgentGoodwin wrote: “ESM sharp shooter “Reese Dixon-Waters” has earned the opportunity to play NBA Summer League with the Golden State Warriors. He will be playing in Sacramento’s California Classic July 4-6..”

Before San Diego State, the 24-year-old spent the first three of his five seasons of college basketball at USC.

His play at Summer League will be worth watching for Warriors fans.

NBA teams have been utilizing their G League affiliates to develop talent more than ever in recent years (and Dixon-Waters could be a candidate to join the franchise).

Social Media Reacts To Signing

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Bill O’Rear: “Good luck to former San Diego State shooting guard Reese Dixon Waters on the chance to play for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Summer League session in Sacramento in July.”

Jon Schaeffer: “Excited to hopefully watch Nick Boyd and Reese Dixon-Waters on the floor together while playing for the Warriors’ Summer League team. Of course they were teammates in 2024-25 but never got to play together in a game because Reese ended up missing the season with a foot injury.”

@rosskre: “Great stuff.Reese can really shoot the ball and also defends hard the entire possession while taking no play for granted”