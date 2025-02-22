Skip Bayless Unleashes on Warriors’ Draymond Green: ‘Dirtiest Player’

Draymond Green has won four championships during his illustrious career with the Golden State Warriors. The veteran forward is widely viewed as a generational defensive talent with an elite basketball IQ.

However, Green has also embraced the role of an enforcer. He’s an antagonist on the basketball court, often looking for ways to create a mental and physical edge. Sometimes, that role can lead Green to blur the lines of sportsmanship and aggression.

In a recent video, veteran analyst Skip Bayless labeled Green as ‘the dirtiest player in NBA history.’ Bayless has not been impressed with the veterans approach to the game, or the way he embraces being a disruptive force on the court.

“The Warriors should have moved Draymond two years ago after he sucker-punched Jordan Poole,” Bayless said. “…I’ll say it again: Draymond is the dirtiest player in NBA history. Just go YouTube it. Call up one of those horror movie montages of all those cheap shots in a row.”

There’s no denying that Green has endured some difficulties with keeping his emotions in check. He served numerous suspensions last season for letting his competitive sprirt boil over during games. However, you also can’t deny the level of competitor that he is, and the value that his presence brings to Steve Kerr’s rotation.

Draymond Green Praises Steph Curry’s Leadership

For all of the negative words Bayless spoke about Green, he left out the part about Green’s elite-level of leadership. When speaking to the media during a postgame news conference following the Warriors 132-108 win over the Sacramento Kings, Green pointed toward Steph Curry‘s ability to make people feel at ease, crediting him for Jimmy Butler‘s hot start with the franchise.

“The secret to success here is that no one who has come here has had to be anyone other than who they are,” Green said. “And that’s due to having a leader like Steph Curry. You have a face of the franchise like Steph Curry, who is inviting as he is, then everyone else has to fall in line. So, when people come here, they feel comfortable being themselves. Because he’s never going to try to have you be anything opposite.”

Green’s ability to shine a light on his teammate’s successes is part of why he’s such an established presence for the Warriors. Green has never been the type of player who can be judged via his boxscore production.

Draymond Green Aiming for Another Warriors Title

Green was part of TNT’s live telecast during All-Star weekend. The veteran forward quickly raised eyebrows as he declared the Warriors would end the 2024-25 season as NBA champions following Butler’s addition.

“I think we were kind of headed in the wrong direction, thinking we were figuring it out and never figuring it out this year, throughout the course this year, and since Butler has been here, we’ve walked into every game thinking and believing that we’re going to win that game,” Green said. “And that goes a long way in this league…But you walk in the game like, ‘Ah man, we’re probably going to lose this game,’ it’s not good. So he’s brought back that belief, and I think we’re going to win the championship…I’m sorry, I said I think we’re going to win a championship, but I lied. We are going to win the championship.”

Golden State is ninth in the Western Conference. They will undoubtedly aim for the sixth seed or higher to avoid the play-in tournament. That means the Warriors must close a 2.5-game gap between themselves and the LA Clippers. If Golden State can crack the top six in the West, they will have a strong chance of a deep postseason run.

Green, Curry and Butler are capable of leading a Warriors resurgence. Golden State is 4-1 since acquiring Butler from the Miami Heat at the trade deadline. Jonathan Kuminga is yet to rejoin the rotation from injury. Now is an exciting time to be a Golden State fan. All eyes will be on how they navigate the final months of the regular season.