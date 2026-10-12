Golden State Warriors Insider Announced Latest Update On Kristaps Porzingis

On Monday, ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported the latest on Kristaps Porzingis.

The Warriors forward is currently out indefinitely.

Slater wrote: “Kristaps Porzingis remains away from the Warriors as they begin third week of the preseason. Front office and Rick Celebrini are in consistent contact with Porzingis, but timeline to return to facility (and eventually court) remains indefinite. Regular season opens in nine days.”

Porzingis is coming off his first year with the Warriors.

He had been acquired in a trade (via the Atlanta Hawks).

The 2018 NBA All-Star finished the 2026 regular season with averages of 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 33.8% from three-point range in 32 games.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on February 4): “BREAKING: The Golden State Warriors are trading Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis, sources tell ESPN.”

Social Media Reacts To Slater Update

Here’s what people were saying about the update:

@Sheridanblog: “Can we stop seeing reports about how Porzingis is not available every other day? I’m tired of seeing his name for no good reason. When he becomes available, please report. Otherwise, we’ll assume he’s out.”

@GoldenKnightGFX: “This Porzingis thing is so strange”

@Mel_Causidicus: “Why did they resign him knowing his inability to stay healthy and available?”

@freddy360live: “no need to even trade him just waive him”

@dubnationglobal: “Indefinite. Let’s move on. Plan on him not being around. Simple. Keep it moving.”

@MrBeavv: “Whoever thought giving this dude $40 million was a good idea needs to be fired immediately.”

@Sudharsan_ak: “Nobody is gonna want him. This team is doomed😒😒😒”

Looking At Porzingis

Porzingis was the 4th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

He had spent the first part of his career with the New York Knicks (where he made his only All-Star Game).

In addition to the Knicks, Hawks and Warriors, the 30-year-old has also had stops with the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards over 11 seasons.