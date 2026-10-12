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Golden State Warriors Insider Announced Latest Update On Kristaps Porzingis

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: Kristaps Porzingis #7 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during a break in play against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Chase Center on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kelley L Cox/Getty Images)

On Monday, ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported the latest on Kristaps Porzingis.

The Warriors forward is currently out indefinitely.

Slater wrote: “Kristaps Porzingis remains away from the Warriors as they begin third week of the preseason. Front office and Rick Celebrini are in consistent contact with Porzingis, but timeline to return to facility (and eventually court) remains indefinite. Regular season opens in nine days.”

Porzingis is coming off his first year with the Warriors.

He had been acquired in a trade (via the Atlanta Hawks).

The 2018 NBA All-Star finished the 2026 regular season with averages of 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 33.8% from three-point range in 32 games.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on February 4): “BREAKING: The Golden State Warriors are trading Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis, sources tell ESPN.”

Social Media Reacts To Slater Update

GettyKristaps Porzingis #7 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Here’s what people were saying about the update:

@Sheridanblog: “Can we stop seeing reports about how Porzingis is not available every other day? I’m tired of seeing his name for no good reason. When he becomes available, please report. Otherwise, we’ll assume he’s out.”

@GoldenKnightGFX: “This Porzingis thing is so strange”

@Mel_Causidicus: “Why did they resign him knowing his inability to stay healthy and available?”

GettyKristaps Porzingis #7 and De’Anthony Melton #8 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate in the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on March 16, 2026 in Washington, DC.

@freddy360live: “no need to even trade him just waive him”

@dubnationglobal: “Indefinite. Let’s move on. Plan on him not being around. Simple. Keep it moving.”

@MrBeavv: “Whoever thought giving this dude $40 million was a good idea needs to be fired immediately.”

@Sudharsan_ak: “Nobody is gonna want him. This team is doomed😒😒😒”

Looking At Porzingis

GettyKristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 26, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Porzingis was the 4th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

He had spent the first part of his career with the New York Knicks (where he made his only All-Star Game).

In addition to the Knicks, Hawks and Warriors, the 30-year-old has also had stops with the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards over 11 seasons.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Golden State Warriors Insider Announced Latest Update On Kristaps Porzingis

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