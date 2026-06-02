How Much Warriors Could Spend on Pursuit of LeBron James Revealed

The Golden State Warriors are going to be busy this offseason. They will be pursuing a superstar this offseason as they try to win one more title. As long as they have Stephen Curry on the roster, Golden State will continue to try to win games at all costs.

Lakers star LeBron James has been named as a potential target for the Warriors this offseason. James will be a free agent this summer and clearly wants to win another title. He could decide to leave Los Angeles if he believes another team has a better chance of getting that championship for him.

Golden State has limited financial options to bring him in. Now, the amount of money they are willing to spend on him has been revealed.

Amount the Warriors Could Spend on LeBron James has been revealed

According to Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard, the Warriors would be willing to offer James the non-taxpayer midlevel exception. That is worth about $15.1 million. In fact, he believes that the two parties have already started discussing a possible union.

“I think the Warriors would be a very live option. Check that: I think the process has already started and the Warriors are a live option,” Wrote Kawakami.

It’s pretty clear that Golden State is big-game hunting. They want to have a player who can help Curry get one final title before he retires. At this point in his career, James is best used as a third option. That means that Jimmy Butler would still be the second-best player on the team.

James hasn’t taken a pay cut since he played for the Heat. Other than that four-year stretch, James has pretty much taken as much money as he can possibly get. He should, as he is one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Golden State Will Try to Trade for Multiple Superstars

The Warriors will be trying to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer. He is their top target, as he should be. However, he is also the superstar who will have the most teams calling about him. Kawhi Leonard is also going to be a target for Golden State.

If they are not able to land either superstar, then James could be in play. There’s a chance that James could be in play, anyway. If he does take just $15 million in salary, that would allow the Warriors to trade for a high-salaried star in a way that won’t encroach on what James can earn.

This season, Golden State was just 19th in the NBA in offense. If they are going to have any hope of making the playoffs and making a deep run, then they have to improve on that end of the court. Adding James to the roster would give them a chance to do just that.