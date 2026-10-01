Warriors Make Decision on 2 Starting Lineup Spots

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made clear only two starting spots are locked in heading into the season.

Kerr Confirms Open Competition for Warriors Starters

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will remain starters. The other three spots are not decided. Kerr addressed the competition directly, according to Dalton Johnson. “Yeah, for sure. Nothing has been decided,” Kerr said when asked if the remaining spots are an open battle.

Kerr pointed to young players as real factors in that competition. He named Gui Santos and Brandin Podziemski as two guys still very much in the mix. Nothing has been settled at this point in camp. Kerr has also used the early sessions to install new concepts, asking Curry and Green to adapt to different spacing and cutting principles than what they’re used to. Both admitted the adjustment left their heads spinning at times, which Kerr described as a normal part of installing something new this early in camp.

This stretch of camp means more than usual. Golden State will be without Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody for the start of the season. Both are working back from injury. Whoever wins those open roles now could hold them for months before Butler and Moody return, making this stretch of camp especially important for the young players fighting for a spot.

Podziemski Looks to Expand His Role

Podziemski’s push for more playing time extends beyond the lineup battle. He told reporters at media day he wants to shoot more threes this season. He averaged 5.0 three-point attempts per game last year. Kerr backed that plan fully, according to Luca Evans. “Brandin has had a tendency to turn down threes in his early career. We want him shooting all those, no hesitation,” Kerr said.

That green light gives Podziemski a clear path to boost his offensive numbers. It also strengthens his case for one of those open starting spots. He’s entering his fourth season looking to take on a bigger role, and having his coach’s full backing to shoot more could help him make that leap.

Camp is still early, but the competition for Golden State’s final three roles figures to shape how the Warriors open the season, especially with so much uncertainty still surrounding the frontcourt and wing rotations until Butler and Moody are back.