Steph Curry Addresses Potential Team Up With LeBron James

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry addressed the rumors about a potential team-up with his rival and Team USA teammate LeBron James in the NBA following their viral Instagram collab.

“I posted the picture of us holding our medals,” Curry said in an interview with People.com. “There’s a sense of pride being an Olympian, and for him, I know he’s done it before but it’s been a minute since 2012 when he played [in the Olympics before 2024 Paris].

The longtime rivals teamed up for the first time in high-stakes games, leading Team USA to a gold medal run in Paris.

“All the battles we’ve had on the court and the back and forth, the fact that we actually got to be teammates, not just in any game like an All-Star game or whatever, but in high stakes basketball with a lot on the line. … I think there’s a deepened respect and friendship there,” Curry said.

Then Curry did not close the door on them potentially playing together again on the floor.

“Hopefully, there will be more experiences in the future, even if we’re teammates or not,” Curry added.

Curry said their Olympic experience in Paris lit up fire in their bellies as they enter the twilight of their storied NBA careers.

“I think we motivated each other even more to however much longer we have left playing,” Curry said.

IG Collab Fuels Trade Rumors

Curry and James set Instagram on fire on August 22 when they collaborated on a post with an intriguing caption.

“Same team… winning team,” Curry wrote in a photo of him with the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and his former Warriors teammate Kevin Durant clutching their Olympic gold medals.

While the caption is factual as they all were on the same Team USA that won the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, it did not stop fans from speculating about a potential team-up between the two stars as they wind up their NBA careers after the Warriors tried to pursue James at the trade deadline.

One fan, who goes by his IG name youngcorey commented: “Curry to the Lakers?” 👀

Another fan, who goes by his IG name lakersalldayeveryday said: “LeBron and Steph collab posted??? I’ve seen enough STEPH YOU ARE A LAKERRRRR!” 😭😭😭

Another fan with b.ellis as his IG name commented: “Aye stop dropping hints…I’m getting excited.”

A Warriors fan whose IG name is ta.n__ said: “Yea bro bron to the Warriors confirmed.”😂

Another fan who goes by his IG name marcelashoward commented: “We need this team up before the retirement.” 🥹

Steph Curry Ends Speculation with Richest 1-Year Extension

Curry ended speculation that he would be open to joining James in the Lakers when signed a $62.6 million extension tucked into his current deal that locks him up through the 2026-27 season. He’ll be 39 at the end of the contract.

“I’ve always said I wanted to play for one team my whole career,” Curry told The Athletic. “So it’s good to get (the extension) question out of the way and give complete focus to basketball and the season.”

Curry thus became the first NBA player who will make at least $60 million in a season.

ESPN analyst Tim Legler said on NBA Today on August 13 that should the team-up happen, it would have to be James leaving the Lakers.

The Warriors tried to trade for James before the February trade deadline which started in the ownership level.

The Warriors at the trade deadline got a resounding no, according to a ESPN report on February 14.