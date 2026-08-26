Steph Curry Shares Ayesha Curry Update Days Before Warriors Contract Date

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is getting in some quality time with his wife, Ayesha Curry, before an important date arrives in his NBA future.

Curry shared a carousel of photos from the couple’s trip to British Columbia on Instagram on August 26, writing, “Adventures with Ish” and tagging Ayesha. The images showed the couple exploring the outdoors near the water during what appears to be one of Curry’s final stretches of downtime before attention turns back toward basketball.

The timing is notable for Golden State.

Curry becomes eligible on August 29 to sign another contract extension with the Warriors, potentially extending a partnership that has already lasted his entire 17-year NBA career.

Stephen Curry’s Warriors Contract Decision Is Approaching

Curry is entering the final season of his current contract, a one-year extension he signed with Golden State in August 2024.

That agreement pays him approximately $62.6 million for the 2026-27 season and currently leaves him positioned to become a free agent next summer. Beginning August 29, however, Curry can become eligible for another two-year extension worth up to approximately $136.7 million.

Nothing publicly suggests Curry’s vacation post was meant to send any message about those negotiations. The significance is simply the calendar: one of the Warriors’ biggest offseason questions is about to formally come into focus.

Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy addressed Curry’s future earlier in August and indicated the franchise has received no signal that its cornerstone wants to leave.

“I’m pretty confident Steph will finish his career here,” Dunleavy said.

Curry, 38, has also indicated he wants to play at least a couple more seasons and would like to spend them with Golden State.

That makes the upcoming extension window less about repairing a fractured relationship and more about determining exactly how long Curry and the Warriors want to commit to their next chapter together.

Curry & Ayesha Have Made the Most of the Offseason

The British Columbia trip continues an eventful summer for Curry and Ayesha away from basketball.

The couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in late July. Ayesha marked the occasion with a collection of photos from throughout their relationship, while Curry posted his own message celebrating their marriage.

Their latest trip took them to the Desolation Sound area of British Columbia, according to local reporting. Ayesha had previously shared photos and video from a kayaking excursion there before Curry posted his own carousel on Wednesday.

For Curry, the quiet stretch will not last much longer.

Warriors training camp is scheduled to begin September 29, according to the team’s offseason calendar, giving Golden State roughly another month before preparations for the 2026-27 season accelerate.

The Warriors will enter that camp still built around Curry and longtime teammate Draymond Green, who returned on a one-year deal this offseason. Green’s contract also runs through 2026-27.

Whether Curry soon adds two more seasons to his own timeline is the more consequential question.

For now, though, the Warriors star appears content to enjoy what remains of the offseason with Ayesha before that decision moves to center stage.