Warriors’ Steph Curry Beats Victor Wembanyama in Latest NBA Debate

Regardless of whether the San Antonio Spurs advance to the NBA Finals or not, Victor Wembanyama has arrived. The Alien is set to take over the league, but Steph Curry still beat him in regard to a recent debate.

Speaking on the Road Trippin‘ podcast, the trio of former NBA players Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye and Kendrick Perkins were asked a simple question of who they’d rather guard, Steph or Wemby.

It was a unanimous selection, with the three veterans choosing the Golden State Warriors superstar.

“I’d defend Wemby any day over Steph,” Jefferson said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Give me Wemby, 100 percent.”

“No offense, yeah, give me Wemby,” Frye added. “Bro, I couldn’t even get on the court when Steph was out there.”

“Steph’s different,” Perkins agreed.

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While Wemby looked unstoppable at times, the physicality of the Oklahoma City Thunder big man duo of Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams has slowed him down.

On the other hand, Curry’s movement off the ball is one of the hardest things to defend on the court. His shooting takes it to another level since his range is basically unlimited.

Richard Jefferson Explains Why Steph Curry is Hard to Guard

Before Spurs fans get upset about the trio’s choice, Richard Jefferson explained what sets Steph Curry apart from Victor Wembanyama.

“Steph is one of the greatest of all time,” Jefferson said. “Everybody’s different, but if you told me which one is harder to game plan currently, now eventually, Wemby could be up there with the greatest to ever do it. Right now, from what you see, you don’t want to see Steph.”

Jefferson added that Curry playing alongside Klay Thompson and other shooters also makes a ton of difference.

“If you make a mistake on Steph, his teammates succeed because of their motion offense,” he said. “So if you make a mistake on Steph, three guys run to him, he might not get the shot, but they’ve got two guys open behind him. So that’s where it’s just unguardable.”

At 38 years old, Curry has shown signs of slowing down after dealing with a runner’s knee in the second half of the season.

Wemby Gets Compared to Steph Curry After Game 1 of WCF

With the Spurs down by three points in overtime, Victor Wembanyama pulled up just after halfcourt and drained a clutch 3-point shot. Wemby’s shot looked similar to what Steph Curry hit in the same building back on February 27, 2016.

Curry’s shot back then also happened in overtime, but it was a game-winning shot with 0.6 seconds remaining. It turned into one of his greatest and most iconic shots, signifying the transition of the NBA into a 3-point shooting league.

Wemby doesn’t have the same shooting ability as Curry, but he’ll be in the same category as him in a few years, especially if he figures out how to dominate on offense.