Warriors Could Ask Steph Curry to Make Unthinkable Sacrifice This Summer

The Golden State Warriors and superstar Steph Curry both want badly to craft a roster capable of at least competing in a stacked Western Conference in the coming years, but that is far from a simple task.

Adding to the complications of the franchise’s stated quest for championship relevance is the uncertainty surrounding Curry’s health issues after battling patellofemoral pain syndrome, a lingering pain issue colloquially known as runner’s knee, along with a bone bruise that cost him nearly half of last season.

Curry is heading into his 18th NBA campaign next fall, during which he will turn 38 years old. He currently has one year remaining on his contract, which pays him just shy of $62.6 million in 2026-27.

The two-time MVP said following the end of Golden State’s run via a loss to the Phoenix Suns in the final play-in tournament game on the West side of the bracket that he hopes/plans to extend with the Warriors this summer and continue serving as the face of the franchise.

However, Matt Steinmetz of 95.7 The Game suggested last week that Golden State ask Curry to play in his late 30s without a contract of any kind guaranteeing him anything beyond the upcoming campaign, which is an all but unthinkable ask of a four-time champion who remained an All-Star across 43 games played last season and made one of three All-NBA teams in each of the five years prior.

Steph Curry Has Been Exceptionally Healthy for Warriors Across Career

Steinmetz’s point isn’t inherently unfair, though the practical consequences of it aren’t something superstar players usually deal with while still near the peak of their powers — which Curry appears to be even despite being past his physical prime, assuming he can keep his injury concerns under control next year.

“This is the part that I can’t stop wrapping my head around. He has an injury that he has never had before. He’s talking about a new normal. We don’t know what that means,” Steinmetz said on “The Steiny & Guru Show” that aired June 19. “Do you really think it would be unfair to be reluctant to give Steph a deal two years from now?”

“Don’t you need him to prove that he can put a 65-game season together first?”

Across 17 years in the NBA, Curry has played fewer than 60 games in five campaigns, including last year (43), 2017-18 (51) and 2022-23 (56). He has missed more than half the season twice, the first time in 2011-2012 (26 games played) and the second in 2019-20 (five games played).

Steph Curry’s Age, Potential Salary Numbers Complicate Injury Concerns

However, given the recency of his latest injury and the talk of “a new normal” combined with Curry’s age and the enormous amount of money for which he could potentially extend, holding off on a new mega-deal for thepoint guard would be a prudent course of action for the Warriors.

The bigger questions are can they, or will they, be willing to ask for that sacrifice from one of the few modern superstars with a chance to play two decades and do so for a single team?

“Steph, you’re 38. You’re coming off this injury. You’ve got $62 million coming to ya next year, and we’re not sure how it’s gonna come down with your injury,” Steinmetz continued. “But look, if you play 65 games, you know what’s coming to ya. Can we just hold off so that if this thing is more serious than we thought, we’re not left holding the bag in 2027, 2028 with you not playing but you making a ton of money?”