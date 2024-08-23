Warriors Star Steph Curry Backs Kamala Harris With DNC Video Message [WATCH]

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry joined his coach, Steve Kerr, in officially endorsing Democratic nominee Kamala Harris as the next U.S. president.

Curry appeared in a surprise video at the end of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago throwing her full support on Harris’ presidential campaign.

Still basking in the glow of their gold medal win in the 2024 Paris Olympics and beaming with patriotism, Curry urged voters to rally behind Harris as he believes she is the president who could unite the nation.

“It was a great honor to represent Team USA and go out there and win that gold medal in the Olympics this summer,” Curry said while wearing his Olympic gold medal. “That unity on and off the court reminded us all that together, we can do all things and continue to inspire the world. That’s why I believe that Kamala as president could bring that unity back and continue to move us forward.”

On August 19, Kerr took the stage at the DNC saying the ‘shut up and whistle’ tweets could not stop him from speaking out as “it was too important as an American citizen not to speak up in an election of this magnitude.”

Kerr invoked Curry’s “Night Night” celebration to close his speech.

“After the results are tallied that night, we can, in the words of the great Steph Curry, we can tell Donald Trump, ‘Night Night.'”

Bay Area Ties, Shared Beliefs Bond Steph Curry and Kamala Harris

Before the Team USA opened training camp in Las Vegas, where Harris visited them, Curry openly threw her support to the former California Attorney General.

“Interesting times in our country right now,” Curry told reporters during a press conference on July 25 in Paris for the 2024 Olympics. “Hopefully with her on the ticket, we’re winning the election. It’s a big deal, to say the least.

Harris officially accepted her nomination as the Democratic nominee one month after current president Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed her as his replacement.

“She represents the Bay Area,” Curry said of Harris. “She’s been a big supporter of us, so I want to give that energy back to her. We’re representing our country here, and this is a very monumental next couple of months for the direction where we’re headed. Hopefully, this is a great way to do our part to continue unifying our country with how sports brings a lot of people together.

“For her, in this moment, knowing what’s ahead, it’s all about positive energy and optimism, knowing how divided our country is right now. [I’m] just excited for the journey ahead for her.”

Curry presented Harris with a Warriors jersey when they visited the White House after winning the 2022 NBA championship.

Kamala Harris Is a Lifelong Warriors Fan

An Oakland native, Harris is a lifelong Warriors fan and she frequently talked about her love for the team.

“I have been a Warriors fan all my life,” Vice President Kamala Harris said in 2023. “This team has been a constant source of joy and pride, for me and for so many of us. Doug and I, the first second gentleman of the United States, together with our family who is here, have watched this team on television and in person.”

Harris then revealed she jumped out of her vehicle while they were stuck in traffic and took public transit to make it to a Warriors playoff game.

“I have a fond memory of a particular playoff game in Oakland at Oracle,” Harris continued. “So, we were headed to the game but stuck in stand-still traffic. We were worried that we were going to miss the tipoff. Now I was the Attorney General of California at the time and to the dismay of my security detail, I decided to jump out of the car… and take BART instead. Got on a jam-packed train with all the other fans, we got to the game on time, and yes the Warriors did win. It was a glorious day, and I even caught my Lakers fan husband cheering them on.”

She joked her security detail was dismayed she did that.