Steph Curry Makes Personal Announcement Amid Warriors Trade Rumors

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is taking one of the defining achievements of his NBA career to the big screen.

Curry announced on Instagram that a new documentary, “Portrait of an Artist: Stephen Curry,” will debut exclusively in IMAX theaters in October. The film follows the journey to Curry’s 4,000th career 3-pointer while exploring the creativity, discipline and repetition behind the shooting craft that changed basketball.

“We are pumped to show you all something the team has been working on,” Curry wrote. He described the project as “a new documentary that captures the journey to my 4,000th career three-pointer.”

The milestone gives the movie considerably more weight than a conventional athlete documentary. Curry became the first player in NBA history to reach 4,000 made 3-pointers on March 13, 2025, connecting from the right wing during a 130-104 Warriors win over the Sacramento Kings.

And Curry’s explanation of the film suggests the record itself is only part of the story.

Stephen Curry Says His Success Is About More Than Talent

A trailer shared with Curry’s announcement leans heavily into a theme that has followed him throughout his career: mastery through repetition.

“There’s clearly this thing called talent. It’s the magic dust,” Curry says in the clip. “I think a lot of what we call talent is the desire to persist.”

The trailer then pushes the idea further.

“You have to come to the point where going over it again and again is a dance.”

That framing fits Curry unusually well.

He has often made his shooting look effortless, but the numbers behind the 4,000-three milestone reveal how much repetition was required to get there.

Curry became the NBA’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers in December 2021 when he surpassed Ray Allen’s previous record of 2,973. From that point, he needed another 1,026 made threes across 221 games to move from the record to the 4,000 mark.

The Warriors also noted after Curry reached 4,000 that he had led the NBA in made 3-pointers in eight different seasons. His record 402 threes during the 2015-16 season remains one of the clearest illustrations of the volume behind his accuracy.

That makes Curry’s distinction between talent and persistence more than a philosophical line for a trailer. It is essentially the organizing principle behind his statistical résumé.

Curry’s 4,000th Three Becomes Centerpiece of New Film

Curry said the documentary is directed by Gotham Chopra, with Religion of Sports, IMAX, NBA Entertainment and Curry’s Unanimous Media involved in bringing the project to theaters.

IMAX had previously disclosed that “Portrait of an Artist” was being produced in collaboration with the NBA, Unanimous Media and Religion of Sports and would offer an intimate look at Curry’s life.

Chopra and Curry also have history together. Religion of Sports previously produced “Stephen vs The Game,” another documentary project centered on Curry’s journey and career.

This time, the timing gives the filmmakers a natural endpoint.

The 4,000th three arrived one day before Curry’s 37th birthday and more than 15 years after he made the first 3-pointer of his NBA career in October 2009.

Curry said reaching the milestone was “an incredible” achievement but emphasized that he was grateful the film could capture more than the shot itself.

He said the project documents “the work, joy, and purpose behind it.”

That may ultimately be the most interesting part for Warriors fans. There is no suspense left over whether Curry became basketball’s greatest volume shooter. The records settled that long ago.

“Portrait of an Artist” appears more interested in how he kept doing the same difficult thing, thousands of times, until it began to look easy.

Is Steph Curry Getting Traded?

Despite recent speculation about Stephen Curry’s future with the Golden State Warriors, there is no confirmed reporting that Curry is being traded or has asked the team for a trade.

The rumors have picked up as Curry enters the final year of his current contract and the Warriors continue trying to maximize the closing years of his championship window. But the available reporting points in the opposite direction.

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy said in August that Curry wants to finish his career with Golden State, and Reuters reported there had been no indication from Curry that he wanted to leave the franchise. The Warriors and Curry also remain open to discussing another contract extension.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob went even further when addressing the trade chatter, dismissing the idea that Golden State was looking to move Curry or that Curry wanted out. NBC Sports also reported that the possibility of a Curry departure was never seriously entertained around the league despite outside speculation following Golden State’s offseason.

For now, then, talk of Curry playing elsewhere should be treated as speculation rather than an active trade storyline. Unless Curry’s position changes or credible reporting emerges that Golden State is considering a deal, all signs continue to point toward the four-time NBA champion remaining with the only franchise he has played for.