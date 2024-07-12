Warriors GM Gets Real About Steph Curry’s Future After Klay Thompson’s Exit

Following the exit of franchise icon Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry‘s future with the Golden State Warriors comes into focus.

Curry, 36, is extension-eligible this offseason.

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said they intend to make Curry a “Warrior for life.”

“That guy can get whatever he wants,” Dunleavy told reporters on July 12. “It’s been a sprint here getting through the draft and free agency and summer league, but all of that will get figured out. Steph, I think I can say pretty confidently, that he will be a Warrior for life.”

Curry, whose current four-year, $215 million deal, expires after the 2025-26 season, is only eligible for a one-year $62.6 million extension because of the over-38 rule, per ESPN’s front office insider Bobby Marks.

The Warriors superstar is still playing at an elite level. Last season, he earned his 10th All-Star berth while carrying the Warriors’ offense. He averaged 26.4 points, 5.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds as he made it to the All-NBA Third Team.

Curry beat DeMar DeRozan for the Clutch Player of the Year award, leading the league in several clutch categories, including points (189), 3-pointers (32) and field goals made (59), hitting 49.6% from the field, 45.7% from 3-point range and 39-of-41 from the free throw line (95.1%).

Steph Curry Wants to Be ‘Warrior for Life’

Curry reiterated his goal is to retire with the Warriors.

But while the feeling is mutual, he left the door open for a possible change of scenery in the wake of Thompson’s departure.

“I mean, I can clearly say I want to be a Warrior for life,” Curry told Yahoo Sports. It’s always been my goal, and I’m saying that sitting in this chair right now, but like you said, life, and especially life in the NBA, it is a wild environment, and things change quickly. Not having Klay man, it still hasn’t really sunk in, just because you’ve been doing it for 13 years together. And you know, (Warriors coach Steve Kerr) made a joke. He’s like, ‘Sometimes you can’t really find Klay in the offseason, and you don’t really hear from him as much, and then he shows up at training camp ready to go.’ I kind of have this idea that October, he’ll still (show up) like, ‘Hey guys, what’s up?’ But I know it’s not happening.”

Steph Curry Puts Pressure on Warriors

Curry is certain to get his extension but spending the twilight of his prime with the Warriors is still to be determined.

“Winning is hard in this league, man, and the fact that we’ve been able to do it for this long, it’s been amazing,” Curry told Yahoo Sports. “Trying to keep the core together this long has been amazing. Obviously, Klay is the first one to not be a Warrior, and so it’s a different, different dynamic.

“I always want to win, plain and simple. And there’s no contentment in just cashing a check and playing basketball and riding it out. Pressure is applied on, like, I want to win.”

The Warriors replaced Thompson with Buddy Hield, De’Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson. But none of these experienced veterans catapult them to title contention in a strong Western Conference.

That is why Dunleavy and the Warriors front office are still seeking out trades.

“I like our team but there’s also some things we can look at to improve it,” Dunleavy told reporters. “And will continue to do that leading to the training camp and the season.”