Steph Curry Shares Painful Truth After Playoff Exit

The Golden State Warriors were one win away from getting Stephen Curry back. That win never came.

Minnesota closed out the Warriors 4–1 in the Western Conference Semifinals, ending Golden State’s season with a 121–110 loss in Game 5. Curry, sidelined since a hamstring injury in Game 1, watched in street clothes. But if the Warriors had pushed it to Game 6? He was almost there.

“Everything was kind of aligned for Game 6. I had some testing to do, who knows how that would’ve went… But it’s the great ‘what-if.’”

— Steph Curry via Anthony Slater

Steph Curry said “everything was aligned” for his Game 6 return. Just needed to clear some final testing. Here is sound from his exit interview on his summer and the two-year window ahead pic.twitter.com/nPDYv6uC9A — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 15, 2025

Curry spoke at length in his exit interview Thursday, reflecting on what could’ve been—not just for him, but for the team that never got to see what it looked like whole.

The Return That Wasn’t

According to The Athletic, Curry felt he was nearing a return but still had one key hurdle to clear—live action. The team was optimistic with three days between games, giving him just enough runway to potentially suit up. But he never got to check that final box.

“If you play live, you can check off that box, and then you can go. But I never got to that.”

— via The Athletic

Instead, Game 5 became the last dance—Curry on the bench in a tan sweatsuit, the Wolves advancing, and the Warriors wondering what might’ve happened if they had held on just a little longer.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob didn’t mince words postgame:

“I am pretty positive that if we had Steph, we’d have won this series.”

— via The Athletic

A Season of Missed Chances

Prior to Curry’s injury, the Warriors looked like a contender again. With Jimmy Butler now in the mix, they clawed their way out of the Play-In and took down the Rockets in a Game 7 dogfight. But once Curry went down, so did their offense—and with it, any hopes of a deep run.

Curry admitted the loss stung more because of how close they were.

“The only solace you can really take was that we had a chance… It’s kind of the ultimate gut-punch because of that. Makes it worse.”

— via The Athletic

What’s Next for Curry and the Warriors?

The 36-year-old superstar is entering another long offseason, but he’s not ready to talk retirement. After back-to-back grinds—including the 2024 Olympics—Curry says the summer will be about rest, reset, and getting his body right.

“Been playing a lot of basketball for the last year, and a lot left in the tank to prepare for, so I’m excited about it.”

— via The Athletic

Golden State now faces a familiar summer theme: questions. From roster tweaks to timeline concerns to Curry’s own window, nothing is guaranteed. The only thing clear? They never got to see what this version of the Warriors could’ve been.

One more game. One more win. That’s all it would’ve taken to bring Curry back.