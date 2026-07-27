Steph Curry Gets Huge Warning From Warriors Insider After Failed LeBron James Bid

Steph Curry will again carry a heavy load next season after the Golden State Warriors fell short of winning the LeBron James sweepstakes. The Warriors were among the leaders to sign James this offseason, but the 41-year-old legend instead signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in a shocking move.

According to Warriors insider Marcus Thompson of The Athletic, Curry will be the biggest loser of the failed pursuit of LeBron, as he will again have to carry the team, which lacked depth, for another season.

“Reality comes with a bill. And Curry, as always, is being asked to pick up the check,” he wrote.

Steph Curry Has To Accept His Fate

Thompson said that Curry will be the machine of an offense that has struggled to run without him over the past two seasons.

“It means one more year of him having to carry an offense almost completely reliant on him. One more year of scratching out every win possible while hoping it doesn’t burn him out,” Thompson said.

Thompson noted that Curry has been the heart and soul of the Warriors’ championship bid, considering that Jimmy Butler is fresh from a torn ACL, and Swiss Army Knife wing Moses Moody tore his patellar tendon.

“That was his fate on Jan. 19, when Butler tore his ACL, then reiterated on March 23, when Moody tore his left patellar tendon,” he added.

LeBron would have been a perfect fit for the Warriors as the team boasts a championship dynasty lineage with Curry and Draymond Green, who actively recruited James to join them in Golden State.

It would also have been a dream scenario for the Warriors, as James signed a two-year, $8 million contract, which would have added depth to a team with little roster flexibility due to its salary situation.

The Warriors finished the 2025-2026 regular season with a 37-45 record, placing 10th in the Western Conference. They won their first play-in tournament game against the LA Clippers but lost to the Phoenix Suns in the eighth-seed game.

Steph Curry Hopes Help Comes And Heals Next Season

Steph Curry is hoping for the best on his supporting cast next season, especially the injured ones like Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody.

Curry expressed this in Marcus Thompson’s report, where he opened up about the Warriors’ failed bid to get LeBron James from free agency.

For Curry, it is what it is.

“And you hope that they both come back healthy,” Curry said of Butler and Moody. “And we can play at a level that keeps us relevant and competitive and builds a foundation so that we can figure out what it looks like. But that is the situation. We don’t live in any alternative universe.”

Butler is targeting a return to the court around early 2027, possibly in January or February, as he recovers from surgery on a torn right ACL suffered on January 19, 2026. He underwent successful reconstruction on February 9, 2026.

Meanwhile, Moody underwent successful surgery on March 28, 2026. His expected recovery timeline is 9 to 12 months, putting his target return around late 2026 or early 2027.

Curry is expected to have Green as his second-best player next season. Green is seen to sign a new deal in the coming weeks.