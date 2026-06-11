Warriors’ Steph Curry Gets Major Praise From NBA Hall of Famer

The Golden State Warriors won four NBA championships since 2015 and became a dynasty mainly because of Steph Curry. The two-time MVP has made a tremendous impact not just on the Warriors, but also on the NBA and the game of basketball.

Speaking on The Rookie and The Vet podcast featuring Alonzo Mourning and his son Trey, the Miami Heat legend and Hall of Famer had nothing but praise for Curry.

Alonzo doesn’t want to be like some of his peers from the 1990s who fail to give credit and take shots at the current generation. He lauded Curry for his impact on the game and how he influenced the next set of basketball stars.

“Many people are biased because they love the way the game was played back then, but change is good,” Mourning said, via HoopsHype. “People need to embrace change. Change is good, and I think one of the biggest catalysts of that change has been Stephen Curry. “I think he really revolutionized the game of basketball for us, stretching the court, really opening up the court, and so many teams kind of follow suit with those Golden State Warriors teams. And how well they played in such a long period of time and like I said, Steph Curry was pretty much the catalyst.”

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The NBA turned into a 3-point shooting league mainly due to Curry, though no one has really replicated the way he impacts a game. His gravity is something that still affects how teams play against the Golden State Warriors to this day.

Steph Curry Named in TIME Magazine’s 100 List

TIME Magazine dropped its 100 Most Influential People of 2026 list, which included Steph Curry. His success on and off the court remains high despite the Golden State Warriors’ failure to make the playoffs this season.

“Though his peak is behind him, Curry is still one of the best guards in the NBA and averaged 26.6 points in an injury-interrupted 2025-26 season,” Sean Gregory of TIME wrote. “His influence transcends hoops: this year’s animated sports comedy GOAT, which was inspired by his story, made nearly $200 million worldwide. Curry, a producer on the film, made his voice-acting debut—as a giraffe. The foundation he started with his wife, Ayesha, has pledged $25 million to narrow the literacy gap in Oakland’s underserved communities.”

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Curry has also started making an impact on the growth of golf, launching Underrated Golf in 2022. It aims to promote golf as a more inclusive sport for the youth from all walks of life.

Steph Curry This Offseason

At the age of 38, Steph Curry still has a year left on his contract with the Golden State Warriors. Curry has shown signs of slowing down, mainly his knee injury that kept him out for a chunk of the second half of the season.

However, Curry has no plans of retiring anytime soon and has been linked to a potential extension with the Warriors. There are also reports about how Curry is planning to meet with LeBron James to discuss the possibility of teaming up in Golden State.