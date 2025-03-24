Curry is Rejoining Warriors in Miami!

The Warriors are holding their breath—but Steph’s already on a plane.

After missing the first game of Golden State’s six-game road trip, Stephen Curry is traveling to Miami to rejoin the team, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. His status for Tuesday’s game against the Heat will depend on how his body responds to treatment for a pelvic contusion sustained last week.

“Stephen Curry is traveling to join the Warriors in Miami, and his status for Tuesday’s game against the Heat depends on treatment response for his pelvic bruise over next two days,” Charania reported.

Golden State dropped the road trip opener in Atlanta, 124-115, without their four-time champion. Now, they get a chance to steady the ship—with the possibility of Steph’s return and Jimmy Butler’s high-drama reunion in South Beach looming just 48 hours away.

Steph Curry’s Injury Timeline: What We Know

Curry’s injury came during the Warriors’ win over the Raptors last Thursday. Midway through the third quarter, he took a hard fall and landed awkwardly on his tailbone. He stayed down, grimaced, and was soon headed to the locker room.

The Warriors later confirmed a pelvic contusion, but the MRI showed no structural damage—an important sigh of relief. The original plan was for Curry to stay back in the Bay and be re-evaluated before potentially joining the team mid-trip.

That time has come. And he’s en route to Miami.

With Steph, It’s Always More Than Stats

Curry is averaging 24.1 points, 6 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in 60 games this season. But numbers don’t tell the whole story—especially not with him. He remains the gravitational force of Golden State’s offense, even when he’s not scoring. And when he is scoring? The ceiling changes.

Since the trade deadline, when the Warriors landed Jimmy Butler in a shock move that sent Andrew Wiggins to the Heat, Curry has had moments that remind everyone why he still stirs everything in the Bay. His workload shifted. The offense opened up. He started smiling more.

And last week, he did something that only he would even try, let alone make.

A full-court one-handed heave, straight through the net, off one foot. No look, no hesitation. Just Steph being Steph. The clip went viral instantly. Festus Ezeli posted it with the caption: “Only Steph.” It didn’t need anything else.

That’s the part the box score can’t reach.

Curry’s Return Could Change Everything

The Warriors have been on the rise, but they’re still fighting for positioning in a crowded Western Conference. They’re 41-30 and hoping to avoid the Play-In. Every game matters. And so does every minute Steph’s on the floor.

Tuesday’s matchup with the Heat would’ve already had stakes. Butler returning to Kaseya Center for the first time since the trade guarantees tension. But with Curry possibly back, it’s something more.

A statement. A reunion. Maybe even a reminder.

Whether or not he suits up, his return to the road trip signals that the Warriors are far from done. The championship core is still alive. And when Curry’s around, the impossible starts to feel routine again.