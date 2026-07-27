Warriors Get Troubling Steph Curry News After LeBron James Rejection

LeBron James chose the Philadelphia 76ers over the Golden State Warriors, and the fallout may extend beyond just a missed roster move. According to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, Stephen Curry was actively involved in trying to recruit James to Golden State, but kept his expectations in check throughout the process in case things didn’t work out. Thompson also indicated there may be early signs of tension between Curry and the front office over the team’s approach to star pursuits going forward.

A Front Office Disconnect May Be Emerging

Thompson suggested Curry could be growing weary of the franchise’s pattern of chasing external stars rather than building around what it already has.

“I think he’s probably a little tired of the star chasing,” Thompson said.

That sentiment reframes Golden State’s aggressive pursuit of James not as a simple swing-and-miss, but as part of a broader front office strategy that may not fully align with what Curry himself wants out of these final seasons of his career.

Why James Felt Like a Natural Fit With the Warriors

Golden State was widely viewed as a serious contender for James throughout the offseason. That was driven partly by his close relationship with Curry. The relatively short distance between Los Angeles and the Bay Area helped too. The two have shared a level of mutual respect built over a decade of high-stakes competition.

James and Curry met in four straight NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018. Curry and the Warriors won the first matchup in 2015. James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a title in 2016. The Warriors took the final two meetings in 2017 and 2018. The two also shared a locker room representing Team USA at the Paris Olympics, winning gold together.

That history made Golden State’s pursuit feel plausible even against long odds. It also makes the outcome sting a bit more now that James has landed elsewhere.

Final Word for the Warriors

Steph Curry didn’t get his shot at pairing with LeBron James. He may also be reconsidering whether chasing that kind of pairing is even the direction he wants Golden State to keep going in.

Missing on James was one outcome. A shift in how Curry views the front office’s approach could end up being the bigger story.