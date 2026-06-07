Wild Warriors Proposal Leads To Steph Curry, LeBron James, Anthony Davis Trio

The Golden State Warriors have been linked to LeBron James this offseason, with the possibility of pairing him up with Steph Curry.

James has been vocal about teaming with Curry in previous interviews, and it seemed like this summer is the perfect opportunity to make it happen. The Warriors signed Steve Kerr to a new contract, while Curry is likely getting an extension as well.

“The King” will be a free agent, and the Warriors could offer him the $15.1 million nontaxpayer midlevel exception if they can free up cap space, as per Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard.

Wild Warriors Proposal Forms Trio of Steph Curry, LeBron James and Anthony Davis

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons took it to another level on a recent episode of his podcast. Simmons proposed a trade between the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards that sends Anthony Davis to the Bay Area.

Here’s Simmons trade idea:

Warriors receive: Anthony Davis

Wizards receive: Jimmy Butler and a 2027 first-round pick (unprotected)

Davis’ arrival would then spark LeBron James’ interest to join the Warriors, considering he remains close with Davis, and they are both represented by Rich Paul.

It also helps that Draymond Green is signed to Klutch Sports and friends with James and Davis. Steph Curry, LeBron and AD were also teammates in Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Washington gets Jimmy Butler and a Golden State 27′ first, unprotected,” Simmons said, via BlueManHoop. “Golden State gets Anthony Davis, followed by the Warriors signing LeBron James. And we officially have the Expendables again. We have Anthony Davis, we have LeBron, we have Draymond, we have Steph Curry.”

There are rumors that Davis, who has yet to play a single game for the Wizards, has not bought into what Washington wants to build, as per NBA insider Chris Haynes. They have Trae Young, this year’s No. 1 pick and a bunch of really good young players, such as Tre Johnson, Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George, among others.

If they get a player like Jimmy Butler, he’ll be an instant leader and teacher for their young core.

Steph Curry Set To Meet With LeBron James

Regardless of any Anthony Davis trade rumors, it seems like Steph Curry is on board about the possibility of bringing in LeBron James to the Golden State Warriors this offseason.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Warriors remain interested in James, and Curry is reportedly meeting the four-time MVP in the next few weeks ahead of free agency.

“League sources telling us at ClutchPoints that the Warriors are very much open to pursuing LeBron James and they plan to do so this offseason in free agency,” Siegel said. “That same source told us that Steph is planning on meeting and talking with LeBron about potentially joining the Warriors over the course of the next few weeks leading up to free agency.”

Curry, aged 38, and James, aged 41, are at the tail end of their respective careers, but they remain two of the best players in the world.