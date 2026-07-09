Warriors’ Steph Curry Sends Strong Message to LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors are waiting on LeBron James like everyone else. The four-time MVP has been in no rush to make his free agency decision, and teams around the league are managing their rosters accordingly while he takes his time. Stephen Curry has been doing the same, though with one key difference.

He has been in contact with James directly.

Speaking to the San Francisco Chronicle, Curry opened up about his relationship with James and what a potential partnership in Golden State would mean to him.

What Curry Said

Curry was candid and warm in his comments to the Chronicle, making clear that the two have been in communication throughout the free agency process.

“We’ve obviously talked,” Curry told the San Francisco Chronicle. “He deserves all the patience and space to figure out what he wants to do as his career winds down. We all understand and appreciate that. I would love to play with him, and hopefully that will be a reality soon.”

Curry also elaborated further on his feelings about the potential partnership.

“I’m sure — we obviously would love to play together — hopefully it happens,” Curry said. “But he deserves the opportunity and the right to take his time with the decision.”

The Relationship Behind the Words

Curry and James are longtime friends and rivals who have met four times in the NBA Finals and won a gold medal together at the Paris Olympics in 2024. The respect between them runs deep, and Curry’s comments reflect that. He is not pressuring James or campaigning loudly for the deal. He is simply making his feelings known and giving his friend the space to decide.

That approach is consistent with how James has wanted this process handled. His agent Rich Paul has made clear there is no timeline, and the people closest to James have respected that boundary.

Where the Warriors Stand

Golden State’s pursuit of James has become more complicated as free agency has progressed. The Warriors were initially seen as strong contenders, particularly when reports emerged of a potential deal to pair James with Anthony Davis. The Washington Wizards‘ unwillingness to trade Davis effectively closed that door, and ESPN’s Shams Charania has since reported that Golden State has fallen behind in the race for James’ signature.

Curry acknowledged that uncertainty directly when asked about what happens if James does not choose Golden State.

“They know how I feel,” Curry said of the Warriors’ front office. “They’re always trying to win. I don’t know what kind of creative ways we can continue to get better if LeBron doesn’t come or whatever, but we’ll figure it out.”

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Final Word for the Warriors

Stephen Curry wants to play with LeBron James. He has said so clearly, warmly, and without pressure. The rest is up to James.

Golden State is keeping space open and staying patient. Whether that patience is ultimately rewarded is the question the entire NBA world is waiting to have answered.