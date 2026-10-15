Steph Curry Explains Why LeBron James Joining Warriors Never Gained Momentum

The Golden State Warriors were one of the teams linked to LeBron James in free agency before the four-time NBA champion signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Speaking to SiriusXM NBA Radio recently, Warriors superstar Steph Curry confirmed that there was some conversation about James joining Golden State.

However, it didn’t gain momentum, and the two-time MVP explained James’ decision.

“I thought there was a conversation,” Curry said via HoopsHype. “And if there was ever some momentum, it would be known based on the profile LeBron has. And if he picks up the phone and says, ‘Hey, what’s going on out there?’ or vice versa, and I pick up the phone and say, ‘Hey, what’s on your mind?’ that would be in the conversation for a guy like that who’s picking his landing spot.”

“But as you know, the way he went about it, taking his time and being patient, and the surprise of Philly, kind he was going to run his own journey that way,” the Warriors guard added. “And he deserves to do that, and as a friend an Olympic teammate and all that, I’m happy for him that he found somewhere he wants to be.”

There was optimism for a Curry-James team-up in Golden State, with Draymond Green even opting out of his contract to create financial flexibility.

But the Sixers’ depth was too much to pass up for James, who was also reportedly courted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets.

Green on LeBron’s Decision

Speaking to Andscape’s Marc J. Spears last month, Draymond Green explained why LeBron James didn’t sign with the Golden State Warriors. Green revealed that it was because of James’ history with the franchise, which included a 1-3 record in the NBA Finals.

“He just couldn’t get over the past, which is, ‘I battled these guys over and over again. What is that now going to look like for me if I come there? What type of beating am I going to take if I come there?'” Green said. “And ultimately that’s why it didn’t happen.”

Green also shared the pitch he made to James, who has turned into one of his closest friends off the court. He tried to sell the potential of teaming up with Steph Curry, the Bay Area, the veteran experience they have and even golf.

Warriors vs. Sixers Schedule

The Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers are set to meet twice this upcoming season.

Golden State hosts the Sixers at the Chase Center on March 24 before a rematch a week later on March 31 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

The March 24 matchup is the first time since the 2018 NBA Finals that James is playing for an East team against the Warriors.