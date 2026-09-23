Steph Curry Played With Major Disadvantage During Warriors’ Dynasty Run

The Golden State Warriors won four NBA championships and made six trips to the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2022.

Steph Curry was at the helm of the dynasty, though their run of dominance was really from 2015 to 2019, when they made five straight appearances to the NBA Finals.

But did you know that Curry played with a disadvantage during the majority of the Warriors’ dynasty?

Steph Curry Opens Up About Having Blurry Vision

Speaking to Natasha Dye of People.com, Steph Curry revealed that he had been playing with bad vision until 2018.

Curry was diagnosed with a rare condition called keratoconus. Surgery wasn’t an option, so he had to start wearing special contact lenses to correct his vision.

“It was 2018, and I didn’t know I was really dealing with crazy blurred vision or distorted images,” Curry said. “It was just the way that I saw things, and we compensated around it.”

The two-time MVP explained that it was then-Golden State Warriors manager Bob Myers who noticed he was squinting during a postgame interview.

Curry is now taking care of his eyes more, going to an optometrist every six months.

Despite his bad vision for the first half of his legendary career, Curry established himself as the greatest shooter the game has ever seen. He played at a disadvantage and still knocked down some of the biggest shots in NBA history.

Curry on Contract Extension

Entering the 2026-27 NBA season, Steph Curry is playing in the final year of his current contract with the Golden State Warriors. He will be an unrestricted free agent next summer if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

Curry became eligible for an extension on August 29, but both sides are taking their time to have an agreement.

Speaking to ESPN on Wednesday, the Warriors superstar explained that fans should not be worried about the impact of his contract negotiation on the upcoming season.

“I don’t want there to be no drama,” Curry said. “No talking points. This team should be competitive and go win.”

“It’s going to happen at the right time, once I have all the information I need to make the decision that is right,” he added. “The team’s been great having that conversation back and forth. If I don’t sign, it won’t affect me in terms of my play or carrying that weight. But I’ll make the decision when I’m ready.”

The Warriors begin their season on September 28 with media day. They then start training camp in Hawaii the next before playing their first preseason game on October 4.