Steph Curry Sends Clear Message on Anthony Edwards Ahead of Warriors-Wolves Series

The Golden State Warriors taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs features plenty of star power. There is no bigger matchup that Steph Curry and Anthony Edwards, even if the two superstars may not often guard each other during the series.

After the Warriors punched their ticket to the next round, Curry reacted to facing Edwards in the coming days. Curry revealed that the Warriors plan “to send multiple bodies” at Edwards in the series, demonstrating Golden State’s level of respect for the Timberwolves star.

“I mean, we watched a little bit of their first-round series,” Curry told reporters during a May 4, 2025, press conference. “He’s playing with a supreme confidence. We know they had their run last year, and they’re a new look with (Julius) Randle. But (it is the) same Ant who’s trying to take strides with every opportunity he gets. And it’s going to be a tough challenge we know.

“You’re going to have to send multiple bodies at him and we’ll figure out a game plan to go at him. But yeah, they’re hot right now. They’ve been playing some great basketball the last couple months, and we’re excited that we have an opportunity to have some more basketball to play, too.”

Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards Previously Claimed Steph Curry Is a Legendary Trash Talker

Edwards has been candid about his trash talk with Curry in past matchups. Back in December, Edwards revealed that Curry is usually “trash talking out there.”



"He be trash talkin' out there man, for sure!" 😅 Anthony Edwards on talking trash with Steph Curry during their games 😂 pic.twitter.com/qFJuY5Sj7i — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 7, 2024

“We were talking a little trash tonight,” Edwards said on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” during a December 7, interview, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “After the game, I was yelling at him. (Curry) was like, ‘Right back,’ because we play them again in a day and a half. I know it’s going to be tough, so I’ll be ready.”

Steph Curry on Draymond Green Ahead of Warriors vs. Timberwolves: ‘Make It About Basketball’

Curry also had a message for his Warriors teammate Draymond Green, who has a tendency to get heated with the opposing team and officials. Ahead of the Warriors’ series against the Wolves, Curry wants Green to “make it about basketball.”

“No better lesson than tonight (Game 7 versus the Rockets),” Curry said of Green. “Like, make it about basketball. He doesn’t need to be a mute, like, not talk and be demonstrative. We want that type of Draymond, but conserve the energy towards us, our huddles. Even when he had that kind of mix-up with (Fred) VanVleet, he didn’t react, go talk to the refs, try to plead his case. It didn’t go his way.

“It was an unfortunate call, but he kept it about basketball. And we’re going to have to continue to do that knowing the minutes we’re playing and the tough test that Minnesota is going to present in the way that they’ve been playing.”

Curry, Green and the Warriors find themselves as sizable underdogs against the Timberwolves in the postseason series. Minnesota is a -178 favorite to win the series, while the Warriors sit at +150 in the NBA odds to advance, per FanDuel.