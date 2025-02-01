Steph Curry Sends ‘Pretty Clear’ Message on Warriors’ Trade Decisions

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry made his stance “pretty clear” when it comes to the front office’s looming decision ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

According to multiple reports, the Warriors are engaged in several trade discussions that involve the Miami Heat‘s disgruntled star Jimmy Butler and the Chicago Bulls‘ pair of former All-Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević among other options.

“That’s not for me to make those decisions,” Curry told reporters following their 130-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns that dropped their record to .500 once again. “I want to win, so whatever it means to do that.”

Curry has earlier warned the Warriors’ front office against “desperate” trades that will mortgage the franchise’s future. It was a startling message from a player of his stature in the league where stars often demand immediate help to win now without caring for their future draft picks.

Asked if he would exert more pressure on their front office with the Feb. 6 trade deadline fast approaching, Curry sheepishly replied with a meaningful answer.

“Y’all will never know about that,” Curry told reporters. “We have conversations all the time. I want to win. Again, that’s not my job. I’m not a coach, I’m not a GM, I’m not an owner.

“It’s pretty clear where I stand on trying to make whatever necessary adjustments there are to win.”

Steve Kerr Doesn’t Want Warriors to Stand Pat

Before the Warriors’ two-game winning streak was snapped by the Suns, Golden State coach Steve Kerr also made his position clear about the team’s approach to this year’s trade deadline.

“We’re not in a position where we can just say, ‘No, we’re good. Let’s stand pat.’ That’s the reality of where we are,” Kerr told reporters. “[Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy’s] doing his due diligence, doing his job. If there’s something that makes sense, he’s going to do it.”

This trade deadline has plenty of big names but no clear-cut generational stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo who could be an all-in trade target. But their desperation is reaching a critical level as the Warriors continue to fall in the standings without a secondary star to ease the burden on the 36-year-old Curry, who scored 14 points against the Suns, the second time he was held below 15 in their last five games.

“Every trade deadline has been a little uneasy but the further you get away from winning, there’s more a sense of urgency,” Curry said.

Steph Curry, Steve Kerr Have Concerns About Jimmy Butler

According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II, the Warriors have concerns about Butler’s fit to their culture with his volatile behavior.

“The Warriors already have a mercurial player in Draymond Green — though he usually gets along with those types (see Chris Paul and DeMarcus Cousins) — and adding Butler raises the combustion possibilities,” The Athletic report said.

Butler has always worn his welcome in all his stops from Chicago to Minnesota to Philadelphia and now Miami. It all did not end well as what is unraveling in Miami.

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor confirmed The Athletic report and went on to add more interesting details. He pointed to Kerr and Curry as those within the Warriors organization who are most concerned about Butler’s potential impact on the Warriors’ locker room.

“My league sources say that Stephen Curry, specifically, has concerns about Jimmy Butler’s fit in the locker room,” O’Connor said on his ‘The Kevin O’Connor Show’ podcast. “And Steve Kerr shares those feelings. So, Golden State’s indecision about trading for Butler seems to be largely tied to Steph and Kerr’s worries about a personality fit…It should surprise nobody if the Warriors end up holding onto their pieces and waiting for the summer.”