Golden State Warriors Star Stephen Curry Posts Update Before Suns Game

Stephen Curry had a message for Golden State Warriors fans following another frustrating loss. Unfortunately, he won’t get an opportunity to help the team bounce back on Saturday night.

On October 24, Curry shared a series of photos from the Warriors’ home game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Instagram, offering a short message to the Golden State faithful.

“Tough finish but on to the next! Always appreciate the love Dub Nation,” Curry wrote.

The post followed Friday’s 111-108 loss to Memphis, which dropped the Warriors to 0-2 to begin the 2026-27 NBA season.

Golden State appeared headed toward its first victory before surrendering a 12-point lead in the final minutes. Curry finished with 24 points, but the Warriors couldn’t close out the game.

Saturday brings another challenge. The Warriors will face the Phoenix Suns without Curry, who has officially been ruled out because of right knee injury management.

Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight Against the Suns?

No. Stephen Curry will not play against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, October 24.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater confirmed Curry’s absence Saturday afternoon, reporting that the Warriors ruled out their superstar guard for the second game of a back-to-back.

The decision was not entirely unexpected.

Following Friday’s loss to Memphis, Curry was asked whether he would be available in Phoenix.

“Probably not,” Curry said, adding that he would discuss the situation with the team’s medical staff.

The Warriors are taking a cautious approach with Curry’s workload to begin the season. Head coach Steve Kerr previously explained that the team was deliberately bringing Curry along more slowly after injuries limited him last season.

Golden State’s game against Phoenix is scheduled for 10 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Pacific) on Saturday.

Is Stephen Curry Injured? Why the Warriors Star Is Out

Curry’s official designation for Saturday’s game is right knee injury management, rather than a newly announced injury.

The distinction matters. The 38-year-old missed 39 games last season, primarily because of a persistent knee issue, and Golden State has made managing his workload an early priority.

Curry also dealt with an ankle scare during an October 18 scrimmage, but returned to practice and was cleared for the Warriors’ season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 21.

He played in both of Golden State’s first two regular-season games before being ruled out against Phoenix.

There has been no announcement indicating that Saturday’s absence will require an extended layoff.

When Will Steph Curry Play Again for the Warriors?

Curry’s next opportunity to return will come Monday, October 26, when the Warriors face the Denver Nuggets.

His availability for that game has not been confirmed, but the decision to sit him against Phoenix fits Golden State’s plan to manage his workload, particularly during back-to-back games.

The Warriors will need other players to assume larger roles in his absence.

Brandin Podziemski has also been ruled out against Phoenix because of back injury management, while Draymond Green is doubtful with lower back soreness. Al Horford, Jimmy Butler III, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis are among Golden State’s other unavailable players.

That leaves the Warriors facing a considerable challenge against Devin Booker and the Suns.

Curry’s Instagram message struck an optimistic tone despite the disappointing start. Golden State will now try to deliver the response he promised without its franchise centerpiece on the floor.