Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson’s Warriors Exit

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry paid tribute to his “Splash Brother” and now former teammate Klay Thompson by posting a series of photos of their best moments on his Instagram story.

“Gonna miss you [Klay Thompson],” Curry wrote. “Even though we won’t finish the journey together, what we did will never be done again. Couldn’t have imagined a better run with you and [Draymond Green]. Changed the whole Bay Area. Changed the way the game is played. Killa Klay [is] at the center of it all. Thank you for everything, bro. Go enjoy playing basketball and doing what you do. Splash Bros 4 life, my guy.”

Steph Curry pays homage to Klay Thompson via his IG story 🥹🥹🥹 “thank you for everything bro. go enjoy playing basketball and doing what you do” pic.twitter.com/ZtiI0rRBde — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) July 2, 2024

On July 1, Thompson’s 13-year run with Curry and Green came to an end when he agreed to a sign-and-trade to join the Dallas Mavericks for three years, $50 million as widely reported.

According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Thompson basically requested Curry to not exert his influence over the Warriors’ ownership to bring him back for the contract he felt he deserved.

“‘Don’t demand that they do right by me financially. I want them to, want to [do that on their own].’ That’s paraphrasing, obviously,” Slater said 95.7 The Game “The Morning Roast” on July 2.

Klay Thompson ‘Felt Disrespected’

The tension between Thompson and the Warriors has been brewing since last year’s negotiation.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Thompson felt disrespected as the Warriors only offered him half of what Draymond Green received.

“Thompson was offered a two-year extension in the $50 million range by the Warriors before last season but passed on that pitch and is said to have come away from the offer feeling disrespected mere months after Green was re-signed to a four-year, $100 million pact,” Stein wrote in his Substack newsletter on June 29.

But Thompson did not help his cause as he slumped to his worst shooting season since his second year.

The 34-year-old Thompson averaged just 17.9 points per game on 43.2% shooting and 38.7% 3-point shooting. His struggles prompted Warriors coach Steve Kerr to relegate him to a bench role for the first time in his career.

ESPN’s “First Take” co-host Shannon Sharpe believes Thompson had no right to be upset with the Warriors’ offer last offseason.

“Most businesses, most teams [are] like, ‘No, bro. I’m giving you what I believe you can do moving forward. I’ve already paid you for what you’ve in the past!'” Sharpe said.

Sharpe referenced the Warriors giving Thompson his full $189.9 million max extension in his last deal, despite sitting out for two seasons due to a torn Achilles and ACL.

Warriors Vow to Retire Klay Thompson’s Jersey

The Warriors issued a heartfelt statement, vowing to retire Thompson’s jersey when his basketball career is over.

“Klay’s legacy will live on forever and we look forward to the day we can retire his #11 jersey at Chase Center, where he will join a host of Warriors immortals, including those who helped shape this recent dynasty— himself included,” the team statement read.

Thompson joins a Mavericks team that went three wins short of winning last season’s championship. That factored heavily in his decision to prove to the Warriors he is still a difference-maker on a championship contender.

“We thank Klay for his contributions and wish him the best as another chapter in his journey is written,” the team statement ended.