Steph Curry Receives Bad News About Warriors’ Mindset For Next Season

Steph Curry will be entering the 2026-2027 NBA season without a legitimate co-star after the Golden State Warriors failed to bring one via trade or in free agency this offseason.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are fine with that, according to Golden State insider Anthony Slater of ESPN. Slater said on NBA Today that the team is absolutely fine to run back the same roster from last season, when they just won 37 games and ended up with the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

“The reality is they’re bringing a lot of it back together,” Slater said. “They’re just fine running back this kind of older 37-win core and understanding they’re not necessarily part of the title conversation.”

This comes after the Warriors missed out on LeBron James in free agency. The Warriors were in the running for James, but he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in a heavily discounted two-year deal.

Golden State Warriors Keep Salary Sheet Open For A Potential Big Move

On Monday, Draymond Green signed a one-year, $27 million deal with the Warriors, the same contract he declined a month earlier as he waited for the chance to have LeBron on the team.

Slater revealed that Green’s deal had no trade clause, which could be crucial in possibly adding a superstar to the roster alongside Steph Curry during the season.

“I think, you know, bringing Draymond back on the one-year deal that they prioritized. It’s about the partnership between Draymond and trust in management,” Slater said. “But also management’s desire to keep that flexibility. He could have gotten a no-trade clause, right? He was eligible, I should say. The Warriors did not give him that.”

“So they want the ability to make moves in the season, or make moves, you know, in free agency, potentially next year.”

The current Warriors roster is aging, with Curry already 38 years old, Green at 36, and center Al Horford at 40 years old.

Injuries are also hampering the Warriors’ core as Jimmy Butler is still recovering from a torn ACL. He would only return to action early in 2027, at the earliest. Versatile wing Moses Moody is also undergoing rehab for his torn left patellar tendon, which could keep him out of action until 2027.

NBA Insider Thinks Golden State Could Make Major Moves In The Next Few Months

Despite the Warriors’ current mindset of trusting their roster, the team could still make some major moves in the next few months, according to NBA insider Brian Windhorst.

“They have an attractive place to play,” Windhorst said on NBA Today. “I don’t know what it’ll look like eight months from now. Give up on the Warriors and their chance to draw players if you want. But I would just stay tuned. And I know that’s not what anybody wants to hear. But the Sixers fans were annoyed a couple of weeks ago. So you just wait and watch.”

For now, the Warriors will be leaning on Curry and Green once more as they wait for the roster to get healthier or wait for the next disgruntled star to surface and potentially bring him to Golden State.