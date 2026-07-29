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Steph Curry Receives Bad News About Warriors’ Mindset For Next Season

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during a 119-109 Warriors win in the season opening game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Steph Curry will be entering the 2026-2027 NBA season without a legitimate co-star after the Golden State Warriors failed to bring one via trade or in free agency this offseason. 

The Warriors, meanwhile, are fine with that, according to Golden State insider Anthony Slater of ESPN. Slater said on NBA Today that the team is absolutely fine to run back the same roster from last season, when they just won 37 games and ended up with the 10th seed in the Western Conference. 

“The reality is they’re bringing a lot of it back together,” Slater said. “They’re just fine running back this kind of older 37-win core and understanding they’re not necessarily part of the title conversation.”

This comes after the Warriors missed out on LeBron James in free agency. The Warriors were in the running for James, but he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in a heavily discounted two-year deal. 

Golden State Warriors Keep Salary Sheet Open For A Potential Big Move

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is congratulated by Draymond Green #23 after Curry made a three-point shot over Devin Carter #22 of the Sacramento Kings in the second half at Golden 1 Center on April 10, 2026 in Sacramento, California. On the made basket Curry passed Tim Duncan (26,496 career points) to move into 19th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

On Monday, Draymond Green signed a one-year, $27 million deal with the Warriors, the same contract he declined a month earlier as he waited for the chance to have LeBron on the team. 

Slater revealed that Green’s deal had no trade clause, which could be crucial in possibly adding a superstar to the roster alongside Steph Curry during the season.

“I think, you know, bringing Draymond back on the one-year deal that they prioritized. It’s about the partnership between Draymond and trust in management,” Slater said. “But also management’s desire to keep that flexibility. He could have gotten a no-trade clause, right? He was eligible, I should say. The Warriors did not give him that.”

 “So they want the ability to make moves in the season, or make moves, you know, in free agency, potentially next year.”

The current Warriors roster is aging, with Curry already 38 years old, Green at 36, and center Al Horford at 40 years old. 

Injuries are also hampering the Warriors’ core as Jimmy Butler is still recovering from a torn ACL. He would only return to action early in 2027, at the earliest. Versatile wing Moses Moody is also undergoing rehab for his torn left patellar tendon, which could keep him out of action until 2027. 

NBA Insider Thinks Golden State Could Make Major Moves In The Next Few Months

New York Knicks v Golden State Warriors

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Draymond Green #3 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors high five during the game against the New York Knicks at Chase Center on January 15, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Don Collier/Getty Images)

Despite the Warriors’ current mindset of trusting their roster, the team could still make some major moves in the next few months, according to NBA insider Brian Windhorst. 

“They have an attractive place to play,” Windhorst said on NBA Today. “I don’t know what it’ll look like eight months from now. Give up on the Warriors and their chance to draw players if you want. But I would just stay tuned. And I know that’s not what anybody wants to hear. But the Sixers fans were annoyed a couple of weeks ago. So you just wait and watch.”

For now, the Warriors will be leaning on Curry and Green once more as they wait for the roster to get healthier or wait for the next disgruntled star to surface and potentially bring him to Golden State. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Steph Curry Receives Bad News About Warriors’ Mindset For Next Season

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