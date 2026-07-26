Steph Curry Sends Concerning Post-LeBron Message to Warriors Amid Uncertain Future

Fans looking for some type of optimism regarding the Golden State Warriors may not want to read Steph Curry’s latest comments. There is no scathing rant from Curry after the team missed out on LeBron James, but the superstar appears to understand that the franchise faces an uphill battle to contend next season.

Curry hints at having realistic expectations regarding the Warriors’ chances after missing out on James and with Jimmy Butler slated to miss significant time with an ACL injury.

All this comes amid rumors that the Warriors are potentially planning for a post-Curry future.

“The through line, which is hard on anybody in this situation, especially with us keeping this thing together, is knowing that when Jimmy got hurt and Moses (Moody) got hurt, the whole calculus of everything changes,” Curry told The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II during a July 26, 2026, feature.

“How do you get through their absence and still stay at a certain level? And then how that goes into this year. It’s the same deal. So I’m a realist on that.”

Warriors Rumors: Steph Curry May Put Pressure on Golden State by Delaying a Contract Extension

What can Curry do in an attempt to ramp up the Warriors’ sense of urgency? Curry is heading into the final year of his contract and could delay signing an extension, per Thompson.

“The objective at this stage of his career isn’t difficult to decipher — even as he remains careful about how he articulates it,” Thompson detailed. “He wants to win. He wants the best team the Warriors can assemble around him.

“He wants a chance, a real chance, for a deep playoff run. The longer it takes for him to sign a contract extension, the more you can bet Curry’s using potential free agency as a tool to keep the Warriors pushing toward that end.”

Warriors News: Golden State Knew ‘for Weeks’ That a LeBron James Signing Was Unlikely

As for why James passed on the Warriors, all signs point to the star having doubts that Golden State could be an NBA title contender. ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported that the Warriors knew “for weeks” that James was trending towards signing elsewhere.

“The Warriors could have pitched the spectacle of a legendary pairing with Stephen Curry, the proximity to his family in Los Angeles and the fun he could have in a relaxed environment with longtime friends, but that wasn’t enough. Plus, they didn’t make an offseason trade to make it more appealing,” Slater wrote on July 24.

“LeBron decided elsewhere, and the Warriors have been under the belief it was trending that way for weeks.”

Steph Curry on LeBron James Passing on Warriors for 76ers: ‘That’s Why You Don’t Envision Anything Until It Happens’

Now, the question is what moves the Warriors can make that could soften the blow of missing out on James. Curry sounded prepared for the reality that James was not going to be playing for the Warriors.

“That’s why you don’t envision anything until it happens,” Curry explained. “There’s a lot of moving parts.”