Steph Curry’s Brother Still Unsigned Amid Warriors’ LeBron James Wait

Stephen Curry spent the weekend alongside his brother Seth Curry and father Dell Curry at the American Century Championship, but the Golden State Warriors star left Lake Tahoe with two potential teammates still waiting on their NBA futures.

One is LeBron James, whom Curry publicly said he would “love” to play with. The other is his own brother.

Seth remains an unrestricted free agent after spending the 2025-26 season with Golden State, according to the NBA’s official free-agent tracker. His availability has received considerably less attention than the Warriors’ interest in James, but the two situations intersect as Golden State determines how long it is willing to leave smaller roster decisions unresolved.

Steph Curry Endorses Possible LeBron James Partnership

Curry did little to discourage the speculation surrounding James during the celebrity golf tournament.

“I would love to play with him,” Curry told the San Francisco Chronicle. “Hopefully, that will be a reality soon.”

James is considering his options before what would be his 24th NBA season, and the Warriors reportedly remain in a holding pattern while waiting for his decision. Golden State has avoided completing some of its secondary offseason business as it explores whether an unprecedented Curry-James partnership is attainable.

That patience is understandable. James would represent a franchise-altering addition, even late in his career. His size, playmaking and ability to create efficient offense would address needs that cannot be solved by signing another reserve guard.

The pursuit also has consequences. Every day the Warriors preserve flexibility for James is another day veteran free agents can consider other opportunities.

That group includes Seth.

Seth Curry Remains a Logical Warriors Depth Option

The NBA lists Seth as an unrestricted free agent after he averaged 7.1 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist last season. The 35-year-old has played 13 NBA seasons and remains one of the league’s most accomplished active 3-point shooters.

Golden State knows exactly what he can provide.

The Warriors initially signed Seth in October 2025, making Steph and Seth NBA teammates for the first time. He does not offer the positional size, defensive versatility or secondary star power Golden State would acquire with James, but he can space the floor and operate without requiring the ball.

Those skills have obvious value next to Steph, whose movement routinely pulls multiple defenders away from teammates. Seth’s shooting could punish teams for committing extra attention to his older brother, particularly in limited bench minutes.

There are also reasons he remains unsigned. Seth is a specialist at this stage of his career, and playing the Curry brothers together would create defensive concerns against bigger backcourts. Golden State would need to view him as a situational reserve rather than a solution to its larger roster problems.

Warriors’ LeBron Wait Could Shape Seth Curry Decision

The Curry family’s golf appearance did not produce evidence that Seth is close to re-signing. Steph finished third in the tournament behind Mardy Fish and Joe Pavelski, while Seth and Dell also competed in the event.

Still, the weekend placed all three Currys back in the spotlight as Golden State weighs how to extend its championship window around Steph.

James is unquestionably the priority. If the Warriors can create a realistic path to adding him, almost every other roster move becomes secondary.

But Golden State eventually will need shooting, depth and players comfortable filling small roles around its stars. Should the Warriors miss on James—or complete a move and retain room at the end of the roster—Seth would remain a familiar option.

For now, Steph is waiting to see whether one future Hall of Famer will join him.

His brother is waiting, too.