Steph Curry Shares Heartfelt Moment With Son After Game 6 Loss

Steph Curry has played in dozens of high-pressure playoff games. But Friday night’s Game 6 loss to the Houston Rockets may have hurt more than usual—because this time, the heartbreak hit home.

After Golden State’s 115–107 loss at Chase Center, cameras caught a tender moment between Curry and his 6-year-old son, Canon. He was visibly crushed by the defeat. The Warriors had a chance to close the series out on their home floor. Instead, they let a 3–1 lead slip. Now they face a must-win Game 7 in Houston.

Curry, who finished with 29 points in 42 minutes, spotted his family in the stands after the final buzzer. As music blared inside the Chase Center and fans began quietly filing out, he walked over to Canon. He was hoping to lift his spirits. But the young fan wasn’t having it. He buried his face against mom Ayesha while grandma Sonya Curry looked on with a knowing smile. The camera stayed on them just long enough to capture a moment of vulnerability rarely seen after a playoff game.

“Hey dude, let me tell you something. Guess what? We have one more game on Sunday,” Curry appeared to say. “I know it,” Canon replied. “It’s okay,” Curry added, before heading to the locker room. (via @NBCSWarriors)

The clip quickly spread across social media, with fans and analysts empathizing with the moment—and with Canon.

“Same, Canon, same,” the NBC Sports Bay Area account posted.

It was a rare father-son moment captured in the middle of a crushing loss. But it resonated deeply—especially with Dub Nation, still reeling from a game that saw the Warriors miss 14 of their first 15 shots in the fourth quarter.

From Control to Collapse

The Warriors looked ready to cruise past the Rockets just days ago. They led the series 3–1 and had Houston on the ropes. But instead of finishing the job, Golden State gave the Rockets life—dropping Game 5 on the road and then falling short again at home in Game 6.

Despite Curry’s 29-point effort, he struggled in the clutch, scoring just 3 points in the fourth quarter on 1-of-7 shooting. Houston leaned on its size, physicality, and depth, punishing Golden State in the paint and exposing the Warriors’ lack of interior presence.

Now, with momentum flipped entirely, the Warriors must travel to Houston for a high-stakes Game 7 on enemy turf.

Curry’s Motivation, Delivered Courtside

Steph Curry has always thrived under pressure. From 3–1 comebacks to Finals performances to silencing crowds on the road, he’s built his legacy on responding in the moments that matter most.

And now, after sharing a quiet conversation with his son—one full of disappointment, hope, and belief—Curry will need to dig deep again.

If Curry and the Warriors want to keep their season alive, Sunday’s Game 7 is their final chance.

And if history is any indication, moments like these tend to bring out the best in Steph.