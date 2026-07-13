Warriors’ Steph Curry Drops Honest Quote on Team’s Future

The Golden State Warriors secured one of their most important offseason decisions when Steve Kerr agreed to a two-year contract extension. The winningest coach in franchise history is back, and the core partnership between Kerr, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green continues for at least two more seasons.

Curry has spent 12 seasons alongside Kerr, winning four championships together. Weeks after the news was confirmed, he reflected on what it means heading into the new season.

Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, Curry opened up about what Kerr’s decision meant to him and what he is hoping to build alongside his coach heading into his 18th NBA season.

What Curry Said

Curry was warm and direct in his assessment of Kerr’s return, making clear how important it was that his coach made the decision on his own terms.

“I’m happy, man,” Curry said. “It’s just that he had to make the right decision for himself. You want to make sure everyone is invested mentally, spiritually and physically in what the grind is.”

He also spoke about what the partnership looks like heading into a new chapter for the franchise.

“Now, we’re just collaborating on new ideas to try to get us back to where we belong and think about it differently,” Curry said. “Maintain our culture and our core principles to the level that we were. But it’s a different team. Different era of basketball. You have to be able to adjust and adapt, and I think Steve is up for the task.”

Looking Ahead to Training Camp

Curry was equally candid about his mindset heading into the new season after a difficult 2025-26 campaign that ended in another play-in tournament exit. He acknowledged the standard the Warriors hold themselves to while also embracing the reality of what a fresh start requires.

“We always talk championships because that’s the standard that we have,” Curry said. “It’s still in the back of your mind. But I’m just looking forward to training camp and getting back to work because you have to start from scratch.”

What It Means for the Warriors

Curry and Kerr have built something remarkable together. Across 12 seasons, the partnership has produced 604 regular season wins, 104 playoff wins, six NBA Finals appearances, and four championships. Keeping that relationship intact while adding youth in the form of rookies Yaxel Lendeborg and Lajae Jones gives Golden State a foundation to rebuild around.

The offseason has also brought other additions to Kerr’s coaching staff. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that veteran coach Frank Vogel has agreed to join the Warriors staff, adding significant experience alongside Kerr as Golden State looks to turn things around.

Final Word for the Warriors

Stephen Curry is happy Kerr is back. He made that clear. More importantly, he is already thinking about what comes next, not dwelling on last season’s disappointments.

Training camp cannot come soon enough. The work, as Curry put it, starts from scratch.