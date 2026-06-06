Warriors’ Steph Curry Surprises Young Fan With Heartwarming Gesture

There’s no denying that Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors is one of the most popular NBA players in the world today.

Curry has a lot of supporters in the United States and around the globe, with one young fan from Minnesota going viral on social media recently.

According to Chris Alvarez of ABC7 News, Wyatt Neus, a kid with Down syndrome, participated in a student-teacher basketball game in Plymouth, a city less than 30 minutes away from Minneapolis.

Neus was wearing Curry’s No. 30 Warriors jersey when he made a shot, which was celebrated by everyone inside the gymnasium. The 12-year-old boy even used Curry’s iconic “Night, Night” celebration to cap off his amazing day.

Steph Curry Surprises Wyatt Neus With Heartwarming Gesture

After Wyatt Neus went viral on social media, Golden State Warriors vice president of communications Raymond Ridder passed it to Steph Curry immediately.

The two-time MVP quickly replied and even made a personalized video for his young fan. He also invited Wyatt and his family to a Warriors game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center next season.

“Hey, Wyatt. I just want to say that was really, really special and inspiring what you did, showing out in front of your whole school,” Curry said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Unbelievable shot, unbelievable celebration, and even better jersey. Great job, Wyatt. See you soon.”

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Wyatt and his family were more than thrilled following Curry’s amazing gesture toward them. Wyatt’s mother, Brooke Neus, couldn’t believe what the Warriors star did for them and their son.

“It’s just shocking,” Brooke said. “For Steph to take the time out of his day and to look at that is just, I never thought it would become anything like this. We thought it was a cool video that, you know, just like that. Hard to believe that we could maybe lighten other people’s hearts, but this has taken a new life of its own, and we’re so lucky.”

The Warriors’ schedule has not been released, but they are expected to have two games at the Target Center next season.

Steph Curry’s Offseason

The Golden State Warriors’ season ended at the hands of the Phoenix Suns, losing at the NBA Play-In Tournament and failing to qualify for the playoffs.

Curry’s offseason began earlier than expected, but he made headlines earlier this week after announcing his collaboration with Li-Ning. He reportedly signed a 10-year, $400 million contract with the Chinese sportswear company, as per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The four-time NBA champ shockingly left Under Armour back in November, starting a sneaker free agency tour. He began wearing different shoes from different brands before finally joining the likes of Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade, D’Angelo Russell and CJ McCollum at Li-Ning.