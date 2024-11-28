Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Makes Call on Steph Curry’s Status vs. Suns

The Golden State Warriors fell for the first time in four games without Stephen Curry as they lost steam against the Oklahoma City Thunder 105-101 on November 28.

Curry skipped the game with bilateral patellofemoral on both knees.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr gave an injury update on Curry before their spirited effort without their star against the Western Conference’s best team.

The Warriors (12-6) slipped to No. 3 after the loss as the Houston Rockets (14-6) beat the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers 122-115 on the same night for their second straight win.

Kerr expects Curry to return to the Warriors’ lineup against the Phoenix Suns on November 30.

Curry has already missed four games despite playing a career-low 29.7 minutes per game.

The 36-year-old Curry is averaging 22.4 points, 6.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 47.5% from the field and 44.4% from the three-point line.

Spirited Warriors Comeback Foiled in Wild Endgame

Even without Curry, the Warriors did not just roll over and die against the top-seed Thunder, who improved to 14-4.

Golden State made a spirited comeback from a 19-point deficit and came close to scoring a massive upset.

Andrew Wiggins‘ 3-pointer in the final 11 seconds brought the Warriors within 102-101. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander‘s split at the line opened up a golden opportunity for the Warriors to either send the game into overtime or win it with a 3-pointer.

But a well-executed Warriors’ play coming out of a timeout was foiled by Thunder’s defensive ace Lu Dort. Dort had a huge block on Wiggins’ potential game-tying layup with three seconds left.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with 35 points, iced the contest with two free throws.

Two-Way Player Springs a Surprise

Jonathan Kuminga returned from a two-game injury absence and led the Warriors with 19 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis added 17 points off the bench, but it was Pat Spencer who sparked the Warriors’ 11-0 run in the second quarter.

Spencer, who is on a two-way contract, finished with six points, four rebounds and three assists. The Warriors were plus-6 during Spencer’s 15-minute stint.

“Fantastic,” Kerr said of Spencer’s performance. “You love to see a guy come in and play with force and great energy and push the ball and find shooters. He just plays the game. I thought Pat changed the game.

“As soon as he got out there, the game finally opened up for us, and we started to move the ball.”

Spencer got the opportunity as Kerr maintained a 12-man rotation without Curry. The 6-foot-3 forward, who is a mainstay at Santa Cruz Warriors, seized the opportunity.

“The guys’ a gamer,” Kerr told reporters. “I mean, he’s one of the greatest lacrosse players of all time. He’s a competitor. He’s an athlete, and he has worked his tail off to get to this point. Incredible teammate and he’s a damn good player.”