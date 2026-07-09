Warriors’ Steph Curry Has Honest Answer on Taylor Swift Wedding Invite

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift‘s wedding became one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the year, drawing a star-studded guest list and dominating social media for days. The ceremony brought together some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, and the question of who made the cut quickly became a story of its own.

Someone decided to ask Stephen Curry.

The Golden State Warriors superstar was approached by reporters and asked whether he had received an invitation to the lavish celebration. His answer was brief, self-deprecating, and exactly what you would expect.

What Curry Said

Curry laughed before delivering a simple and direct response.

“That invite didn’t come my way,” Curry said with a grin.

The moment quickly made the rounds on social media, with fans enjoying Curry’s relaxed and good-humored take on being left off one of the most exclusive guest lists of the year.

Curry’s Offseason in Full Swing

The question came while Curry was playing at a celebrity golf tournament near Lake Tahoe. He has been spending time away from the ongoing NBA offseason drama. The event brought together a mix of athletes and entertainers. Curry has been one of the more prominent names in attendance.

It was at the same event where Curry also opened up about his pursuit of LeBron James. He told the San Francisco Chronicle that the two have been in communication throughout the free agency process. Curry made clear he would love to play alongside James in Golden State. He hopes it becomes a reality soon.

The golf tournament has given Curry a brief reprieve from the intensity of the offseason. Between LeBron conversations and wedding questions, he appears to be making the most of the summer downtime.

Kelce and Swift’s Star-Studded Wedding

The Kelce and Swift wedding generated significant attention across social media, with fans tracking the guest list closely. The ceremony drew athletes, entertainers, and celebrities from across the spectrum, making it one of the more anticipated events of the year since the couple announced their engagement.

Swift had been spotted at Madison Square Garden during the NBA Finals earlier this summer. Her profile in the sports world has only continued to grow since her relationship with Kelce became public. Their wedding was a natural magnet for celebrity attention.

The LeBron Wait Continues

While Curry has been enjoying his summer on the golf course, the Warriors front office continues to keep roster space available for James. His free agency decision is dragging on. NBA insider Marc Stein reported this week that a resolution is not expected until at least next week. The process is expected to seep into Summer League.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as the teams most frequently mentioned alongside Golden State in the race. Curry has made his feelings on the matter clear. He wants James in the Bay Area. The rest is up to James.

In the meantime, Curry is keeping his game sharp on the golf course. He is answering whatever questions come his way with a smile. Wedding invites included.