Steph Curry Removes Warriors in Updated Instagram Profile

Stephen Curry updated his Instagram bio removing the phrase “Guard for the Warriors” and replacing it with “Olympic Gold Medalist” as noted by NBA Central.

In his updated bio, Steph Curry switched the phrase "Guard for the @Warriors" to "Olympic Gold Medalist." (h/t @GameOnSteph_ ) pic.twitter.com/LNGV7qPFyV — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 21, 2024

The Golden State Warriors superstar just won his first Olympic gold medal, putting Team USA on his back in the semifinals and the gold medal match with his legendary outside shooting.

“For me to get a gold medal is insane, and I thank God for the opportunity to experience it,” Curry said after Team USA’s 98-87 win over host France on August 10.

Curry’s crunchtime explosion in the gold medal match against host France had French commentators calling him “devil.”

“Come on, we must continue to steal the ball… ” the French broadcast said just before Curry nailed another 3-pointer. “This devil named Curry is hurting us!”

Sorry about all the basketball clips—but holy cow. This was a great week for basketball. Listen to the French announcers attacking this “Devil” @StephenCurry30. Funny and endearing. pic.twitter.com/MGevDgEHEB — Nate McMurray (@Nate_McMurray) August 11, 2024

Curry finished with a team-high 24 points on 8-for-13 shooting from the 3-point distance.

“This ranks very high in terms of the excitement and the sense of relief of getting to the finish line,” Curry said in his postgame on-court interview.”

He sure made it known in his updated Instagram bio.

Steph Curry’s Future With Warriors

The move, however, seems to have nothing to do with his future with the Warriors.

Curry is extension-eligible this summer and he has no plans of leaving the Warriors unless they bottom out he told Andscape, reacting to Klay Thompson‘s departure.

“It’s tough, right? I’ve always said I want to be a Warrior for life,” Curry said in an interview with Andscape before his stirring gold medal run with Team USA. “At this stage in my career, I feel like that’s possible. And you can still be competitive, it doesn’t mean you guaranteed the championship. It doesn’t mean winning. Winning is always a priority, but obviously you’re realistic. It doesn’t mean that it’s going to happen if you stay the course. You need to shake things up and keep reimagining what it looks like to evolve with what league is at right now, with where some of these talented teams are now.”

The Warriors missed the playoffs last season for the first time with a healthy Curry since their first championship with him in 2015.

“I’m taking it one step at a time to be honest,” Curry continued. “I think that’s the only way that will protect my happiness. Also, it allows me to enjoy being myself when I’m out there playing. And I’ll continue to make the decisions that are best for me and for my career at the end of the day when it comes to just the imagination. I want to win. Let’s put it this way, it’s a longwinded way of saying that if it is a situation where you’re a bottom feeder and it’s just because you want to stay there, I’d have a hard time with that. But I don’t think that’s going to be the reality.”

Warriors Intend to Grant Steph Curry’s Wish

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said they intend to make Curry a “Warrior for life.”

“That guy can get whatever he wants,” Dunleavy told reporters on July 12. “It’s been a sprint here getting through the draft and free agency and summer league, but all of that will get figured out. Steph, I think I can say pretty confidently, that he will be a Warrior for life.”

Curry, whose current four-year, $215 million deal, expires after the 2025-26 season, is only eligible for a one-year $62.6 million extension because of the over-38 rule, per ESPN’s front office insider Bobby Marks.

The Warriors superstar is still playing at an elite level. Last season, he earned his 10th All-Star berth while carrying the Warriors’ offense. He averaged 26.4 points, 5.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds as he made it to the All-NBA Third Team.