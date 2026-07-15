Steph Curry Makes Final Warriors Pitch to LeBron James as Decision Nears

Veteran forward LeBron James reportedly has “all the information” he needs from his shortlist of suitors, and he’s in deliberation mode and will make his decision imminently. Stephen Curry — who has reportedly had several one-on-one discussions with James during the process — shot his last shot at recruiting his famed NBA Finals rival to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday morning.

“The Bay, we know how to win, beautiful weather, great golf… I know he’s into that,” Curry told “Good Morning America” in his final pitch to James.

“…The USA experience that we had, the battles that we had over the years, we just know how to play basketball,” Curry continued.

“And I think that he’ll enjoy just the idea of what it means to finish your career the right way. He knows what he wants, and eventually he’ll make that decision.”

Stephen Curry Appreciates LeBron James

The two-time MVP said he, Draymond Green and others in the Warriors camp who’ve reached out to James have had fun during the entire process, and wouldn’t be utterly disappointed even if “The King” were to choose another free-agency suitor.

“It’s totally up to him, but we’re having fun with it, knowing that he’s got his pick of the entire league, wherever he wants to go, to be honest,” added Curry.

Do Warriors Still Have a Shot?

Conflicting reports have emerged on the Warriors being one of the finalists in the LeBron James sweepstakes. While insiders Shams Charania and Marc Stein have stressed that James has narrowed down his choices to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers, other reports have claimed otherwise.

“What I do believe based on actual reporting is… Cleveland, Miami, Philly,” Stein said during a Bleacher Report livestream on Tuesday.

“He is looking at Eastern Conference destinations with much more seriousness than I think. If you would’ve gone back even two weeks and polled the other 29 front offices, I don’t think many would’ve imagined that he would be looking to the East to this degree.”

Charania explained why James has taken over two weeks to decide on his next team.

“The reason that this is taking so long and why he is able to take his time is this is not a money-driven decision,” said the ESPN insider, noting that James is willing to sign for a veteran’s minimum deal — to ensure his next team keeps its roster intact.

“This could be any day, any week now,” added Charania on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, a Western Conference executive told Front Office Sports’ Alex Schiffer that James is set to pick between Cleveland and Golden State.

“I would be stunned if he picked a team that wasn’t Golden State or Cleveland.”