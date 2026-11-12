Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha Curry Announces Personal News as Warriors Star Reacts

Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha Curry revealed some career news just in time for the holidays. Ayesha is celebrating her starring role in the new Christmas movie “Second Chance Holiday.”

Steph’s wife took to social media to celebrate a recent screening. The news comes as Steph went viral for defending Ayesha against disparaging remarks.

“Had the best time last night at the Second Chance Holiday screening!” Ayesha noted in the November 11, Instagram post. “Thank you to @therokuchannel for taking such great care of us.

“Dream come true. @stephencurry30 as always you make me feel like the luckiest girl in the world… because I am.”

Warriors Star Steph Curry Went Viral After Defending Wife Ayesha Curry Amid Career News

Steph recently posted a video defending his wife and her upcoming role in the “Second Chance Holiday” film. The Warriors star called out former NBA players Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young among others for their comments about Ayesha.

“I’ve been hearing a lot of noise and usually the noise doesn’t bother me, doesn’t bother Ayesha, but this one in particular when you’re trying to step on the accomplishments of my wife and, you know, obviously leading podcasts, tapings and topics and giving opinions on somebody else’s wife,” Steph noted in the video.

“Nick, Gil, Emmanuel (Acho) and anybody else who feels the need to want to have to, you know, jump in and give an opinion on something you don’t really know about,” Steph continued.

“Something that kind of speaks to a bigger conversation on how you view women in this world and what they’re allowed and what they’re not allowed to do. Even the ignorance behind how acting works.”

Fans Can Watch Ayesha Curry’s New Movie ‘Second Chance Holiday’ on The Roku Channel

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“Second Chance Holiday” premiered on Roku on November 5. Ayesha plays the role of Chelsey, one of the stars of the holiday movie.

“Chelsey is determined to break her curse of always getting dumped during the holiday season,” Rotten Tomatoes detailed the plot of “Second Chance Holiday.”

“But when fate reunites her with her high school flame, she wonders if her bad luck might just be the universe’s way of leading her back to her first love.”

Back in October, Steph took to social media to celebrate his wife as the “Second Chance Holiday” trailer dropped.

“My Leading Lady,” Steph noted in the October 27, message on X.

“I get to see the work behind the scenes and now the world gets to see you shine and this is just the beginning.”

Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha About New Movie Role: ‘There’s Something Truly Magical About Holiday Rom-Coms’

Back in July, Roku announced the release of “Second Chance Holiday.” Ayesha explained why she has an affinity for holiday romantic comedies.

“There’s something truly magical about holiday rom-coms,” Ayesha noted in a July 20, press release. “They invite you into these charming, cozy worlds where anything feels possible.

“Chelsey is such a fun, heartfelt character that I fell in love with while bringing her to life. I hope audiences fall in love with her too and enjoy ‘Second Chance Holiday’ this holiday season.”