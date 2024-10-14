Steph Curry’s Latest Photo Raises Concern Among Warriors Fans: ‘Doesn’t Look Great’

Golden State Warriors fans are worried after a Stephen Curry photo with a heavily wrapped right index finger was shared by a fan on X, formerly Twitter.

“Steph’s finger doesn’t look great. Hopefully, he [sits] out the rest of the preseason,” @wardellcurry30 said on X with the photo of Curry.

Steph’s finger doesn’t look great, hopefully he hits out the rest of the preseason 😬 pic.twitter.com/6eQRwsU5ql — Anika 🦋 (@WardeIICurry30) October 13, 2024

Curry skipped the Warriors’ 111-93 blowout of the Detroit Pistons, their fourth preseason win, with a finger injury.

According to the Warriors, Curry is day-to-day.

Still, it didn’t keep fans from getting worried about the Warriors’ franchise star.

“Looks like a Kobe [Bryant] finger season,” one fan replied on the tweet.

The fan was referring to Bryant’s fractured finger injury in the 2009-10 season. Bryant, though, won the NBA Finals MVP that year upon his comeback from the injury after leading the Los Angeles Lakers to their fifth championship during his tenure.

Unlike Bryant, Curry did not sustain a fracture in his right index finger.

Curry sustained the injury late in the second quarter of their 109-106 win against the Sacramento Kings on October 11. He exited the game with Warriors director of sports medicine and performance Rick Celebrini.

Curry did not return in the second half.

The Warriors told reporters, per NBC Sports Bay Area, that Curry jammed his finger and stayed in the weight room to work out during the second half.

Kerr also got worried when Curry suffered the injury.

“Always, always,” Kerr told reporters. “Steph is Steph. I was assured at halftime that he was fine. X-rays were negative. Wasn’t anything too concerning. But you always get nervous when he gets hurt.”

A fan reacted to Curry’s photo on X, “Hopefully not anything serious since the x-ray was negative, but still NOT what we needed.”

Warriors Continue Winning Ways Without Steph Curry

With Curry and Draymond Green (rest) inactive against the Pistons, the Warriors used a balanced scoring attack to coast to an easy victory.

Six players scored in double figures for the Warriors, led by Moses Moody‘s 14 points.

Second-year center Trayce Jackson-Davis also had a big game without Green. The 6-foot-9 Jackson-Davis added 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Moody and Jackson-Davis replaced Curry and Green in the Warriors’ starting lineup.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr leaned on the team’s bread-and-butter — the 3-point shot — to blow the young Pistons away.

Nine different players hit at least a triple as the Warriors shot a sizzling 18-of-39 from deep for a staggering 46.2% clip.

Lauri Markkanen Speaks on Failed Warriors’ Trade Pursuit

The Warriors have no choice but to lean on their depth because they have no star power besides Curry to battle in the crowded Western Conference.

One of their star trade targets this offseason, Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz, was honored to generate interest from the Warriors. But he also wanted to stay in Utah, which ultimately happened after he signed a five-year, $238 million extension on August 7.

“I think [it means] you’ve done things right — that teams want you. … I was able to kind of zone it out and really wait for my agent for what’s real,” Markkanen said in an interview with Substack’s NBA insider Marc Stein.