Warriors’ Stephen Curry Makes $116 Million Decision on His Future

Stephen Curry is set to play his entire NBA career with one franchise, and this latest extension pushes that tenure all the way to 20 seasons with the Golden State Warriors.

The Details of Curry’s New Warriors Deal

Golden State and Curry finalized a two-year, $116 million contract extension Friday that keeps the guard with the franchise through the 2028-29 season, first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN. The deal includes a player option for that final year.

Curry became eligible for an extension worth up to two years and $136.7 million on Aug. 29, building off his current one-year, $62.6 million contract. He ultimately left roughly $20 million on the table, opting for the smaller figure in order to give the front office additional flexibility to build around him.

What the Extension Means for the Warriors

The timing carries real significance beyond just the dollar figures. Golden State missed the playoffs entirely following an up-and-down 2025-26 season. That outcome inevitably fueled speculation about whether Curry might look elsewhere for a more competitive situation as he approaches the tail end of his career. That speculation never materialized into anything real. Curry is now locked in for his 18th NBA season with the only franchise he’s ever played for.

Health played a major role in last year’s disappointing finish. Curry missed nearly 30 games over a two-month stretch dealing with runner’s knee. Co-star Jimmy Butler suffered a season-ending ACL injury in January. There’s a strong belief internally that a healthier version of that duo would have changed how last season played out entirely.

Curry’s Production Last Season

Despite the missed time, Curry remained highly productive when on the floor. He averaged 26.6 points on 46.8 percent shooting from the field and 39.3 percent from three-point range. He added 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals across 34 minutes in 43 games last season.

By committing through what would be his 20th professional season, Curry further cements his legacy. He’s one of the rare modern superstars to spend his entire career with the team that drafted him. Curry is a four-time NBA champion, two-time MVP and the league’s all-time leader in made three-pointers. He remains the central figure of Golden State’s identity as the franchise looks to climb back toward the top of the Western Conference.