Stephen Curry Attends Jimmy Butler’s Team Function

Stephen Curry was in San Diego this week with the Golden State Warriors for a team function organized by Jimmy Butler, bringing much of the roster together just days before training camp begins.

This gathering is much needed. After all, the Dubs have plenty to sort out. They went 37-45 last season and barely made it to the postseason where they were eliminated by Phoenix in the play-in tournament. A huge factor in that poor showing was injuries. Specifically to Curry and Butler which kept the team from ever settling into a consistent rotation.

Curry missed a lot of the regular season but when he was nearing a return, Butler had his season ended by a torn ACL. He is still recovering from this injury in his right knee that he suffered in January. As such, he is expected to have a limited role once the Warriors begin camp.

For Curry, getting the group together comes after an offseason in which he has been unusually direct about what he wants from the franchise. He has repeatedly made clear that remaining in Golden State is his priority, but he also wants the Warriors to give him a roster capable of playing meaningful games into the spring. To that end, he has seemingly used this offseason to make sure that he is in the best possible physical condition to give his team all he has.

“The idea of getting back to work is exciting. I feel like I’ve taken advantage of the offseason. I feel like there’s no hesitation about where I’m at physically going in. But I’m excited about getting back to work,” said Curry about getting back in the thick of it ahead of the training camp.

Butler has taken a similar approach to building relationships within the locker room since arriving from Miami. He organized a team gathering at his San Diego home before the 2025-26 season. Curry and Draymond Green were among the veterans who attended. It seems Curry has retained this proactiveness for team-building heading into next season and the reason is clearer than ever.

Stephen Curry wants to be part of a competitive roster

The Warriors have spent the offseason trying to reshape a roster that struggled to stay healthy last year while keeping their veteran core intact. Curry, Butler and Green are all back, with Golden State also adding Kristaps Porzingis, Yaxel Lendeborg and Georges Niang as it looks for more size, shooting and depth around its stars.

Curry’s comments have repeatedly centered on competitiveness rather than making another sweeping championship prediction. After the Warriors’ play-in loss, he said the team needed to rebuild its foundation and find a way to compete consistently in a Western Conference that has become increasingly difficult to navigate. He has doubled down on that now.

“I don’t want there to be no drama. No talking points. This team should be competitive and go win,” said Curry.

That puts added importance on Butler’s return, whenever it comes. Golden State went 23-8 in the regular season after acquiring Butler in February 2025, but the team never got the chance to build on that momentum for a full season because of injuries.

The San Diego gathering gives Curry, Green, Butler and the rest of the roster some time together before the formal start of camp. Golden State will travel to Hawaii for training camp, with the first official practices scheduled for next week.

Curry has spent much of the offseason answering questions about the Warriors’ direction, and his presence at Butler’s gathering fits with what he has said publicly about staying committed to the organization.

Stephen Curry says contract situation won’t affect his play

As things stand, this is the final year on Stephen Curry’s contract. The 38-year-old guard became eligible for an extension on Aug. 29 with the Dubs offering him possible options. However, pen has not met paper so far. Meaning there, is technically a chance that the greatest shooter ever may become a free agent next summer.

The situation has generated plenty of discussion around Golden State. Particularly because Curry has made it clear that his goal is to finish his career with the Warriors. To that end, has separated that decision from his preparation for the upcoming season.

“If I don’t sign, it won’t affect me in terms of my play or carrying that weight,” Curry said.

Golden State now has less than a week before the team begins formal preparations for the new season. Butler is still rehabbing, Curry is preparing for his 18th NBA season and the Warriors are trying to establish a clearer identity after last season’s disappointing finish.

The San Diego gathering gives the group a chance to do some of that work before the jerseys are on and the schedule starts counting. With Curry committed to another season alongside Butler and Green, the Warriors will soon get their first real look at what this veteran core can accomplish when healthy.