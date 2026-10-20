Stephen Curry Gives Blunt Answer About Retirement Plans

The Golden State Warriors are entering the NBA season with a lot of pressure to overachieve. Stephen Curry getting older is the biggest variable that makes each season pivotal since his time is running out. Golden State is forecasted to be a lower tier Western Conference team with little chance of contending for a title. Fans are hoping the roster improves via a trade for Curry to at least dream of playoff goals.

Curry was asked about his plans for retirement on the Stephen A Smith Show and gave a candid response:

“No, I think about the end of the road every day. I think that’s, that’s okay. I think that’s a, it’s a motivator, right? Like I, it’s an idea that I can’t just kind of neither, I go through the motions, but you can’t like just not get whatever you need to do out of every single day and not have the most fun and joy when I’m out there playing because wins or losses, I’m the most competitive guy in the room. I want to win every game, but I also want to enjoy myself and what I’m doing. And I can only enjoy myself if I’m prepared for what I need to do out there on the floor. So it all kind of goes hand in hand. And if I don’t acknowledge the end, I think I won’t appreciate the now, if that makes sense.”

Curry revealed that he tries to enjoy the moment of each game but that he knows the end is in sight. Golden State’s aging core of Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler sees three future Hall of Famers trying to accomplish success together. Curry’s final chapter should inspire the Warriors to do more for him.

How Stephen Curry’s Age Impacts Warriors Season

Golden State is already asking Curry to be patient by waiting on the returns of Butler and Moses Moody from injury. Both players are recovering from severe injuries last season with no concrete dates for each return.

Curry remains a top All-Star and All-NBA caliber player to warrant putting more talent around him. The Warriors failed to add any new noteworthy free agents and instead had Kristaps Porzingis return before his illness ruled him out indefinitely.

A trade would make sense since Golden State has cap space for next season and make moves to take on that salary earlier. Anthony Davis and Trey Murphy are two names the Warriors have been rumored to desire on the trade market. Curry would welcome either to boost Golden State’s chances of making any noise this season.

When Will Stephen Curry Retire?

The quotes from Curry often confirm that he knows the end is close, but he never gives a date. Peers LeBron James and Kevin Durant are older than him, and both icons are still playing at an extremely high level.

Anything more than five years for Curry would be pushing it, but he has yet to show signs of true decline. Health is Curry’s biggest woe, and he’s hoping to stay healthy as the leader this season. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has already revealed that Curry is helping his evolution as a new Warriors prospect.