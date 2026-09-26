Warriors GM Makes Bold Stephen Curry Claim After $116 Million Deal

Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. didn’t hold back Friday when reacting to Stephen Curry’s newly signed contract extension, offering one of the more sweeping tributes a front office executive has given a player.

Dunleavy’s Reaction to Curry’s New Warriors Deal

According to Brett Siegel, Dunleavy praised both the timing of the extension and Curry’s broader impact on the organization. “We couldn’t be more excited about reaching an agreement with Stephen and extending his historic career with the Warriors,” Dunleavy said. “There has never been a better face to a franchise in professional sports history, both on and off the court, than Stephen Curry with the Warriors.”

That kind of statement carries real weight given everything Curry has already accomplished. The two-year, $116 million extension, which includes a player option for the 2028-29 season, will keep Curry with Golden State through what would be his 20th NBA season, ensuring he spends his entire career with the only franchise he’s ever known.

A Deal Built on Trust and Sacrifice

Curry became eligible for a larger extension worth up to $136.7 million over two years, but he chose to leave roughly $20 million on the table to give the front office more flexibility to build around him. That decision reflects the same collaborative approach Curry has described publicly throughout the process, having said repeatedly that he didn’t want his contract situation to become a distraction and that he trusted the organization to work through the options together.

On the eve of his 18th season, Curry commits on a new extension honoring his desire to finish his NBA career with the Warriors. He also took $20 million less than his maximum salary, per @BobbyMarks42, accepting a deal that now gives the Warriors significant cap space next… https://t.co/WE02YdIiyz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 26, 2026

Why Dunleavy’s Confidence in the Warriors Star Makes Sense

Dunleavy’s praise lines up with Curry’s resume. He’s a four-time NBA champion, two-time MVP, and the league’s all-time leader in made three-pointers, all while remaining the central figure of a franchise identity built almost entirely around him since Golden State drafted him seventh overall in 2009. Even coming off a season in which injuries limited him to 43 games, Curry still averaged 26.6 points while shooting nearly 47 percent from the field, numbers that reinforce exactly why Dunleavy views him as irreplaceable to what the Warriors have built.