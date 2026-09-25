Warriors Get Bold Verdict on Stephen Curry’s Championship Window

The Golden State Warriors are facing real questions about how much longer their championship window stays open as Stephen Curry moves deeper into his career. Former NBA head coach PJ Carlesimo isn’t buying the idea that time has already run out.

Carlesimo Pushes Back on Warriors’ Closing-Window Narrative

Carlesimo made his case in an interview with Kyle Odegard of NEXTPredict, per Julian Ojeda of ClutchPoints. He rejected the notion that Golden State has reached its final real shot at another title. “I hate to say this is the last big push, because you can make some deals and change some people,” Carlesimo said. “Had they gotten LeBron everyone would have been talking completely differently. When Jimmy gets healthy, when their guys are healthy including Steph and Draymond, it’s still a very good team. A lot of people keep saying, well, the time’s running out. What are they going to do?”

Carlesimo argued the core talent simply hasn’t declined the way the surrounding narrative suggests. “Steph hasn’t lost anything,” he said. “I don’t want to say Draymond’s lost anything, but OK, you’ve got a couple guys that are veterans. Jimmy, when he’s healthy, is still one of the best players in the league. Steph is one of the best players ever. I don’t think they are as far away as people think.”

Golden State’s title hopes remain tied directly to Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler. All three are established veterans at this stage. Still, Carlesimo believes a fully healthy version of that trio gives the Warriors enough to compete.

Curry’s Contract Situation Adds Another Layer

Complicating the picture further is Curry’s own contract uncertainty. The 38-year-old is eligible for a two-year, $136.7 million extension. Golden State has reportedly given him multiple paths forward. He could sign the full deal, agree to a reduced figure for added roster flexibility, or simply wait before deciding anything.

Curry has been clear he doesn’t want the situation to become a distraction. “I don’t want there to be no drama,” Curry told ESPN’s Anthony Slater. “No talking points. This team should be competitive and go win.” He’s also made clear there’s no rush on his end. “It’s going to happen at the right time, once I have all the information I need to make the decision that is right,” Curry said. “The team’s been great having that conversation back and forth. If I don’t sign, it won’t affect me in terms of my play or carrying that weight. But I’ll make the decision when I’m ready.”

Curry acknowledged just how unusual the circumstances are compared to a typical contract decision. “It’s just a very unique situation all the way around based on where we’ve been the last four years, where I’m at in my career, what our team looks like this year and the absolute desperation to win,” he said. “Trying to balance all that.”

That sense of urgency reflects where Golden State stands as its veteran core ages. Still, in Carlesimo’s view, the window hasn’t shut. As long as Curry keeps playing at his current level and the Warriors can stay healthy, he believes another real title run remains within reach.