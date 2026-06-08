Warriors Guard Stephen Curry Gives Bold Claim About his Standing in NBA History

In recent NBA history, no player has had more of an impact on the game than Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. Curry is widely considered the greatest shooter of all time. His ability to shoot the ball from anywhere changed how the game is played.

Curry’s shooting ability allowed the Warriors to play a spread-out offense. They started weaponizing the 3-point shot in a way that no other team had done before them. Now, every team tries to shoot at least 30 3-point shots a game.

With how great he has been, Curry gave a bold claim about where he stands in NBA history in terms of the best point guards.

Warriors Guard Stephen Curry Claims He’s the Best Point Guard of All Time

While speaking to Gilbert Arenas, Curry claims that either he or Magic Johnson is the greatest point guard of all time. When asked if he was the greatest one, he had this to say.

“Yes. I have to be. It’s me and Magic that’s in the conversation.”

Curry does have a strong case to be considered the best point guard ever. He has won four championships, is the only unanimous MVP, has two MVP awards, and has made 11 All-NBA teams. That’s extremely hard to beat. However, Curry does concede that Johnson has a great resume, as well.

“Magic’s resume is ridiculous. So that fact that we’re even having this conversation is a place I never thought I’d be in.”

Curry still has time to add to his resume. He is hoping to make another run at a title, which would give him five total championships. Of course, Curry has to stay healthy. Curry played in only 43 games this year due to various injuries, including a knee issue.

Golden State is Trying to Build a Team Around Stephen Curry to Win a Title

Curry is still the best player that they have. However, the team needs to make additions to the roster if they are going to have any chance of making a deep postseason run. Jimmy Butler still has to recover from a torn ACL that he suffered in the middle of the season.

It’s expected that the Warriors will try to make a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well. He is the best player available on the trade market this summer. If they are not able to bring him in, Kawhi Leonard will likely be the next player that they move on to.

Signing LeBron James in free agency is still a possibility, as well. The team still has holes that they have to plug in order to give Curry that final check mark on his resume. Winning a championship after being 38 years old as the team’s best player would be a great final boost.

Next season will be the last chance that the Warriors have to make a realistic run at a title.