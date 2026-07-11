Warriors’ Stephen Curry Gives Key Update on Concerning Knee Injury

Knees were a major issue for the Golden State Warriors in the 2025-26 season, especially after a promising midseason run was quickly defused by a series of patellar problems. First, star forward Jimmy Butler tore his ACL in mid-January. Two weeks after that, it was star guard Stephen Curry began suffered mysterious knee pain and was diagnosed with “runner’s knee.” Finally, rugged starting small forward Moses Moody suffered a nasty torn patellar tendon in March that ended his season.

Both Butler and Moody will almost certainly be out to start the season. It’s impossible to say whether both or either will recover faster than expected, but Butler’s timetable would appear to get him back on the floor around Christmas, while Moody figures to be back after the All-Star break.

Curry, of course, returned from his injury and played four games in April before suiting up for the play-in games, the second of which the Warriors lost, eliminating them from the playoffs.

Stephen Curry: ‘More Patient Approach’

But there is concern about whether Curry will be entirely free of the knee problem next season. Runner’s knee is essentially a condition caused by overuse, and once the Warriors season gets rolling, Curry will be using that knee again, which leaves open the possibility of the condition returning.

Curry told NBC Sports’ Monte Poole that he is dialing back his offseason workout schedule in hopes of preserving the knee.

“It’s just a more patient approach,” he said. “Quality over quantity, and the idea that I can still get to the level that I need to. Just being a little bit more mindful of how to balance a four-month summer, knowing that I need the rest, but I also don’t want to get too far away where it’s hard to get back. So, it’s just more mindful and intentional with timing and spacing throughout the summer.”

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Stephen Curry Happy for Warriors’ Steve Kerr Return

Curry did weigh in on one of the Warriors’ early wins this offseason, which is the return of coach Steven Kerr, who was contemplating retirement and, in fact, appeared to already have one foot out the door before he decided to return in May.

“I’m happy, man,” Curry said. “It’s just he had to make the right decision for himself. You want to make sure everybody’s invested mentally, spiritually, physically, to what the grind is. And now we’re just collaborating on new ideas to try to get us back to where we belong and think about it differently, maintain our culture and our core principles that got us to the level that we were.

“But it’s a different team, different era of basketball. You got to be able to adjust and adapt, and I think Steve’s up for the task.”

Championship Still Warriors Goal

The Warriors’ offseason has been dominated by their chase for LeBron James, the future Hall of Famer who is willing to sign a bargain contract to close out his career. The Warriors are among the favorites–whether they’re the favorite is up for debate–but Curry said either way the Dubs will begin the year with the championship as a goal.

“I said at the end of the year we always talk championships because that’s the standard that we have. It’s still in the back of your mind as why you work hard every year to prepare yourself to play at the highest level. But I’m just looking forward to training camp and getting back to work because you got to start from scratch.”