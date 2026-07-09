Warriors’ Stephen Curry Makes Feelings on Contract Extension Clear

The Golden State Warriors remain in a bit of a holding pattern when it comes to the current offseason and what might be ahead for the team. They are in the mix to land LeBron James in a move that would entirely alter their fortunes for the coming season, and probably for the next two years. But the problem is, if that move does not work out–and if the Warriors don’t make a major trade for Anthony Davis–then the Dubs will look much like last year’s team, the one that finished 37-45 and bowed out in the play-in tournament. It could be a set up to another wasted year here at the end of Stephen Curry‘s career.

That has many Warriors backers in the social media sphere irate, and several suggesting that Curry should ask to be traded or at least set himself up to sign elsewhere by hitting free agency when his current contract is up.

Curry is 38, and coming off a year in which he showed he’s still got it, averaging 26.6 points and 39.3% 3-point shooting. He is set to make more than $62 million next year, but could, conceivably, hit free agency in the summer of 2027.

Stephen Curry to Finish Career With Warriors

Perish the thought. No, Curry is not leaving the Warriors, not asking for a trade, and not hunting out free agency. The team is committed to him going forward, even if the roster is flawed, and he has not plans to leave Golden State.

In fact, in a conversation with veteran reporter Ron Kroichik of the San Francisco Chronicle, Curry was asked about the possibility of getting an extension with the Warriors. Here’s Kroichik’s reporting:

“Curry, 38, hopes to talk to the Warriors about a contract extension, ‘for sure,’ when he becomes extension-eligible in late August. He has one year left on his current deal, at nearly $62.6 million.

If he signs a one-year extension, that would take him into his 40s — he’ll turn 40 in March 2028.”

LeBron James Decision: ‘TBD’

Curry has made no bones about his desire to win with the Warriors, but he has also made it clear that he is less concerned about how his own career ends than how Golden State keeps itself set up going forward–Curry has not advocated for the team to trade away draft picks in win-now moves.

But the James chase is a unique opportunity for the Warriors to add a Hall of Famer who can elevate the team’s floor and likely get it back into the thick of the playoffs without making a huge player or draft asset sacrifice. It’s a rare chance, especially with star Jimmy Butler likely out until after Christmas as he recovers from knee surgery, and Moses Moody probably out longer recovering from his own knee surgery.

Said Curry: ““I mean, it’s TBD because this is what free agency is about. LeBron’s situation is one where the league is waiting. … We’re in a very unique situation because Jimmy’s hurt and Moses is hurt, and they’re going to miss a good amount of the season. You’ve got to try to hold the fort down as much as you can until those guys get back because we do have an idea of who we could be with them.

“But I know Mike, Steve, Joe, they’re all doing the best they can to make the right decision based on what’s available.”