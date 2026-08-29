Warriors Get Major Stephen Curry Contract Update

Stephen Curry officially became eligible for a contract extension Saturday, marking the start of a decision that will shape the Golden State Warriors‘ roster for years to come. Curry is playing out the final season of his current deal, set to earn $62.6 million this year, and if no extension gets done, he’d hit unrestricted free agency next offseason.

According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, citing team sources, both sides are expected to engage with a shared goal of keeping Curry in Golden State for the rest of his career.

The bigger question now isn’t whether Curry stays. It’s what kind of deal actually gets signed.

What Curry’s Max Extension Would Look Like

Curry is eligible to sign a two-year extension worth up to $136.7 million before June 30. Under that max scenario, his salary would jump to $71 million for the 2028-29 season, a year he’d begin as a 40-year-old and finish as a 41-year-old.

If Curry waited until after that deadline, he could instead sign a three-year max deal worth $212.9 million next offseason. On the flip side, the collective bargaining agreement also allows him to sign for significantly less than the max, as low as roughly $37.5 million for 2027-28. Nobody around the league expects that steep of a discount, but a modest pay cut to something closer to $50 million isn’t out of the question if Curry wants to give the front office more flexibility.

The Case For and Against Waiting

There’s a real argument for Curry holding off on an extension altogether. Waiting preserves leverage. It could push the front office toward win-now moves. It also clears cap space for next offseason. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has suggested Curry skipping an extension now could open up roughly $65 million in cap space for Golden State next summer. That would give the front office real spending power in free agency.

The risk cuts the other way too. Waiting exposes Curry to injury risk that could affect his next contract. A full max extension at his age carries its own complications. A 39-year-old or 40-year-old earning north of $65-70 million annually could make it harder for Golden State to build a competitive roster around him.

That tension is really what defines this decision. It’s not just about what Curry deserves. By nearly every account, he’s earned the max. It’s about what actually gives Golden State the best shot at another title before his career winds down.

Final Word for the Warriors

The eligibility date has arrived, but the real decision is still ahead. Curry taking something below his max extension, rather than the full two-year, $136.7 million deal, might be the more pragmatic path if the goal is genuinely chasing a fifth championship.

Whatever direction this goes, both sides appear committed to the same outcome: Curry finishing his career in Golden State. The only question left is the price tag that gets him there.