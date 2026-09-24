Golden State Warriors Get Good Stephen Curry News Amid Extension Talk

On August 29, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors became eligible for a two-year max extension.

Curry is in the final year of his current contract with Warriors and could become an unrestricted free agent next summer. He has reiterated his desire to finish his career in Golden State, but the two sides have yet to agree on a new deal.

Amid reports about the possibility of Curry entering the new season without an extension, the Warriors received some pretty good news from the superstar himself.

Stephen Curry Gives Warriors Good News

The Golden State Warriors are expected to have around $100 million of cap space in the summer of 2027.

However, it could get cut in half if Stephen Curry signs a maximum contract extension. Brandin Podziemski‘s rookie scale extension will also put a dent on the cap space, so things are pretty complicated for Golden State.

Speaking to Joseph Dycus of the San Jose Mercury News, Curry hinted at the possibility of signing a discounted extension to give the Warriors some flexibility to build a contender around him.

“There are just dynamics of where we’ve been the last four years, where we’re trying to go, and things that are related to my contract can determine a lot of different things,” Curry said. “I’m still having those conversations. … I’ve told everybody that you’ll know when I’m making a decision that’s right and ready to move forward, but it’s not a distraction for me at all, and hopefully not for the team either.”

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At 38 years old, Curry hasn’t shown any decline in his shooting and scoring. Injuries were an issue last season, but he’s still capable of leading a team when healthy.

As for taking a discount, Jalen Brunson left money on the table to help the New York Knicks build a championship-winning roster.

Victor Wembanyama also took $50 million off from his extension this summer in hopes of securing his fellow young stars Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper in the next two years.

Curry Given Plenty of Options

On a recent episode of NBA Today, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Golden State Warriors have offered Stephen Curry plenty of options.

However, Curry has the final say, and it appears the two-time MVP is in no rush to sign an extension.

“The ball is totally in Stephen Curry’s court,” Charania said via HoopsHype. “They have given him a slew of options to take. He has one-year deals, two-year deals, max deals, slightly under the max where he would be giving the team a discount, some more flexibility, and player option deals as well.”

Curry has until June 30, 2027 to sign a new contract with the Warriors.