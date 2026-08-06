Stephen Curry Has Depressing New Goal For Lackluster Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have been having a terrible offseason that sees no new talents on the roster from free agency or trades. LeBron James was the name that Golden State prioritized over any other talents to team up with Stephen Curry for the first time. The Philadelphia 76ers signing James led to the Warriors missing out and having no real backup plan to improve the roster.

Golden State beat writer Danny Emerman revealed the following about the plans of Curry and other Warriors great with the current roster, via NBA Base:

“Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Steve Kerr know the Warriors are no longer title contenders, but their priority is “going out together with dignity,” per Danny Emerman. A championship is probably unrealistic to strive for at this point.”

Kerr and Green were also named with Curry as the three foundation pieces to remain with Golden State from the first 2014 NBA Championship to the current day. All three see the writing on the wall of going into the season with a flawed roster unable to truly contend for a title. The only new addition is talented rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, but it remains unlikely that a rookie outside of the top ten impacts winning that quickly.

Good News & Bad News For Warriors Here

Curry losing faith in Golden State’s chances of winning is not a good thing by any means. However, there are some positive spins that the Warriors front office can take from this specific story. Emerman revealed his quote with a Boston Celtics podcast when shutting down any ideas of a trade.

The greatest desire from Curry moving forward is to protect his legacy with the Warriors. Curry doesn’t want to risk leaving for a new team with better title hopes to ruin his reputation as a one franchise player sticking with Golden State from start to finish.

Other reports indicate that Curry wants to help younger talents like Lendeborg, Moses Moody, and Brandin Podziemski progress to make them the future core of the Warriors. The current mindset of Curry is to play out his career in Golden State and hope that some things work in their favor to overachieve.

Jimmy Butler Decides Warriors Fate Next Season

Golden State took a calculated risk to avoid moving forward without a big move to preserve their future. Another noteworthy report revealed that the Warriors hope to keep future draft picks over trading for a risky star like the often-injured Anthony Davis.

No trades are expected to take place before the season to keep the lackluster roster as is. Jimmy Butler hopes to come back from injury during the season and return to form as a respected All-Star to provide some help for Curry to make a playoff run.

Older players coming back from a torn ACL injury are not guaranteed to be as great as they were before said injury. Golden State opted to re-sign Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, and DeAnthony Melton as free agents, but they clearly need more help. Butler must deliver strong results or Curry may not even be able to end the tenure with dignity as hoped.